What These Two Giants Can Reveal About America’s Health

Chief Trend Strategist Matthew Carr called this “The Summer of Revenge pt. II” – as Americans fully threw off their pandemic shackles and hit the roads and skies for travel.

It turns out that might not be confined to a single season. Current projections for 2023 vacation spending by Americans are the highest for a single year in history.

So, the consumer must be humming along, right? Unfortunately, that answer’s not so straight forward…

Amazon (AMZN) impressed with its second quarter earnings. Many took that as a positive sign of America’s health.

But due to the wide-sweeping nature of Amazon’s business, drawing conclusions from that bottom line is a tricky proposition.

For example, its cloud computing business provides much of the wind for the company’s sails. Not exactly an item that’s sitting in your or my shopping carts.

Yesterday, the July retail sales report showed an increase of 0.7%, surpassing expectations of 0.4%.

But today and tomorrow will help round out the picture. Two of the most influential retailers – Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) – will report second quarter results.

Recognized as bellwethers for the sector, this duo will reveal plenty.

And these results will help decide the market's general direction through the end of the year.

Which makes gathering the breadcrumbs from the past few months so vital…

Living in a Plastic World

If you’ve passed a movie theater in the last month, a sea of Barbie cosplayers likely enveloped you.

The meme-fueled sensation – which passed $500 million at the U.S. box office – is noteworthy.

Elsewhere in entertainment, good luck buying a ticket for a Taylor Swift or Beyonce concert. A reminder that at least some people aren’t strapped for cash in the least.

But maybe it’s not cash that should be in focus here. Maybe it’s a close relative of Barbie in the plastic family… the credit card.

For the first time in history, cumulative credit card debt in the U.S. hit $1 trillion.

Which brings us back to the earnings reports of Target and Walmart.

As people try stretching their already threadbare dollars, it's the big box, discount retailers on the inside track...

Does “Discount” = $$$?

Target and Walmart play in similar waters. But expectations are at different ends of the pool.

In May, Target projected negative second quarter earnings. The company mentioned poor inventory management and $500 million-plus in product loss due to theft, errors, or other damages.

With sales up 0.5% year-over-year and profits down 5.8%, this doesn’t figure to be a very positive report.

That said, year-over-year foot traffic at Target actually increased 3.1% in the first half of 2023. This is further evidence of discount retailers' resiliency in times of economic uncertainty.

Current expectations for Target are a 3.3% drop in same-store sales with the projected $25.2 billion in revenue, down modestly from a year ago.

Meanwhile, Walmart has been the retailer of choice not just for discount shoppers, but also higher-income ones.

According to a recent Stifel survey, among households earning $100,000-plus per year, 71% shopped at Walmart in 2023. For comparison, 50% of those households shopped at Target.

In May, Walmart forecasted sales to increase 3.5% for the year. And just last week, the company’s stock hit a new 52-week high. We’ve seen analysts raise their price targets for shares.

While same-store sales are projected to rise 4.1%, and revenue increasing 4.6%, this still presents somewhat of a cautionary tale entering Thursday.

Walmart now runs the risk of expectations exceeding performance. And if the company can’t deliver amazing second quarter results, shares could be in line for a fall.

High-End Trade Down?

Of course, despite overall spending remaining resilient at the moment, the relative strength of big-box retailers is an indicator that we could be in store for some stormy seas ahead.

“The question is what happens in the back half of the year and into next year as some of the excess savings are worn down and the labor market becomes a little less certain,” UBS analyst Michael Lasser told Yahoo Finance.

He went on to say, “I am expecting mixed results and a cautious tone from some of these retailers as pressures linger on the consumer.”

These pressures – inflation, high interest rates, the resumption of student loans – are all factors when it comes to discretionary spending… or the lack thereof.

In lockstep with the increased foot traffic at discount retailers, we’ve also seen consumers begin moving away from higher-priced options (like substituting chicken for pork and beef).

It’s unlikely luxury retailers like Ralph Lauren (RL), Lululemon (LULU), and others will emerge unscathed.

As we know, consumer spending is a key driver of economic growth. These figures not only bear watching… they often determine the course of the market.

It’s prudent to track bellwether companies like Target Walmart. And as always, we’ll keep you up to speed as the numbers roll in.

Until then,

Kyle Ottenheimer