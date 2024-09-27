Here’s What’s Next for Super Micro Computer’s Price…

Chris Johnson September 27, 2024

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares are caught between a rock and a hard place as we head into the close of the week.

The stock is experiencing negative price momentum, stuck between critical support at $400 and a slew of technical resistance levels overhead.

This combination suggests the company may face a challenging October.

In my latest YouTube video, I break down the situation, analyze the charts, and share my price targets for Super Micro Computer.

I also introduce a better alternative stock in the AI hardware space. Click below to get all the details and stay informed.

