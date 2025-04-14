Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Sounds the Alarm

As I do from time to time I’ll start today’s market analysis with the last line….

“I always say “Luck prefers the prepared investor”, this is how you get prepared.”

That last line is referring to a few items from the news this weekend that tie directly into the conversation that you and I had on Friday about the bond market. It’s always better to hear that a billionaire hedge fund manager is having similar thoughts. Please educate yourself with the links I included below today.

Why Stocks are Higher This Morning

In case you missed it – I’m guessing you may not have – the Trump Administration dropped some big news on Saturday that gave an immediate boost to stocks. Smartphones, semiconductor chips and computers manufactured in China were the targeted exemptions following news that CEOs like Tim Cook, Satya Nadella and other large cap technology leaders had talked to Trump personally about the ramifications of the newest tariffs on China.

Trading on broker books suggested that these and other names were set to open the week trading more than 4-5% higher, a move that would have sparked widespread buying for the Nasdaq 100 and other major indices.

But we didn’t make it through the weekend with those potential moves as the Administration representatives quickly hit the Sunday Morning new shows to make sure that everyone knew that these exemptions have a very short expiration on them – weeks, not months – to allow the Chinese to come to the bargaining table, something that the Chinese have made clear they are not interested in doing.

In whole, the weekend turned out to do nothing more than sow more uncertainty in the market, meaning that we have only two drivers of where stocks are going this week.

Stocks are Due for a Technical Bounce

Last week, the percentage of companies in the Nasaq 10 (QQQ) that were trading above their 50-day moving average hits a recent low of 5%. This means that 95 of the Nasdaq 100 stocks were trading below their key 50-day moving average, a number only seen three other times in the last five years.

Historically, the Nasdaq 100 posts a short-term rallies that extend at least 5-10% higher following these readings.

Why Stocks Should Rally

The reason is simple, stocks are oversold. Momentum has hit a negative extreme and becomes easier for fewer investors to turn things around.

This means that without the Trump exemptions, stocks would have found it easier to “bounce” higher over the next week. Bounce higher to where? To their next technical level of resistance of course.

You need to look no further than the chart below for exactly how the Nasdaq 100 is mapped out over the next five days to find out where things are heading.

Mapping the Nasdaq 100 Forecast

First, today’s rally was halted almost immediately by the QQQ’s $465 price. This was support for the index in March and April, so it would be accepted to see some resistance as we move higher.

A break above $465 will be necessary over the next day to continue the short-term trek higher.

From there, the QQQ should make a move to $490 over the next week as long as earnings and economic data are non-items for traders.

This week’s retail spending data hits the wires on Wednesday, this will have the biggest effect on the market and could switch the short-term buying into selling quickly.

From there, a move to $490 ends the market’s recovery rally.

At that price, you see the nemesis of the market over the last two months, a “Death Cross” forming on the Nasdaq 100.

The combination of bearish 50- and 200-day moving averages along with the forming Death Cross should mark the end of the short-term bounces and signal that it is once again time to take profits and prepare for a plunge to new 52-week lows.

Of course, I’ll share two trade ideas on Wednesday that would prepare any investors portfolio for that plunge.

This Week’s Earnings

In general, the week’s earnings are focused on the financials and banks. But there are a few big tariff-related names that investors want to watch closely. These are the two stocks that couls change the dynamics of the market with their reports.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): will hit the wires on Thursday, early in the morning. This earnings report will have two huge implications.

First, investors will get word from the largest semiconductor manufacturer on how the company expects tariffs to affect their business, including demand for their products. The rhetoric over the weekend has made investors nervous that exemptions may disappear quickly, a move that would put the markets right back at their lows.

Second, before the tariff tantrum started, investors were concerned about the outlook for AI and the technology companies that produce the hardware for AI. Companies like Microsoft, Google and Meta have pulled back on some of their capital expenditure plans in what appears to be the beginning of a deflating of the AI Bubble.

Taiwan Semi’s revenue results for the last quarter and outlook for demand of their chips will start to fill in the picture on whether the AI hardware industry is set for a larger revaluation.

Netflix (NFLX): will give us a view of the consumer from another angle.

We’ve heard about consumers pulling back on discretionary purchases recently as they prepare for what may be a recession. While holding a lower price point, Netflix is still considered a consumer discretionary stock.

Last quarter, the company warned that they had seen pressure to the company’s revenue, guiding their outlook for the quarter reported Thursday lower.

A miss on the company’s earnings along with a lowering of the guidance would signal even higher chances that the economy is seeing massive cuts to consumer spending.

Netflix has been one of the stronger performers in the Nasdaq 100 in 2025. A disappointment from the company’s earnings results will cause additional selling in large cap technology.

Bottom line is that the market has “clearance” to rally to $490 over the next 1-2 weeks, but this rally is on borrowed time as we get deeper into the earnings season.

Finally, Ray Dalio Has Some Concerns

I mentioned this in my “Sunday Session” email with you yesterday but thought that I needed to bring it to everyone’s attention.

If you haven’t heard of Ray Dalio, you should listen even more carefully to what will be said here.

Mr. Dalio is the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest and most influential hedge funds.

Known for his "Principles"-based leadership and radical transparency philosophy, Dalio built his firm around data-driven decision-making.

He’s a thought leader on economic cycles, especially debt crises, and often warns about global macro risks. Dalio has also written bestselling books on investing and leadership and remains a highly influential voice in finance and economics.

His last book - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order – is a fantastic history lesson on how and why superpowers change hands over time. If you have 45 minutes, his YouTube video summary of the book is an amazon lesson that all of us should understand. You can find it here.

Mr. Dalio was quoted on Meet the Press this weekend saying, “I’m worried about something worse than a recession”.

The hedge fund manager isn’t worried about tariffs, but instead the effects of tariffs on trust in the U.S., its economy and the world’s monetary systems.

Last week, we saw a rare situation when stocks careened lower along with the U.S. Dollar Index and U.S. treasuries. Historically, we would see investors running to treasuries in a “flight of safety”, but investors are running somewhere else.

The concerns now are that investors are running out of U.S. assets completely, explaining why we’re seeing stronger than normal moves in Gold.

My point in bringing this to you is to not raise fear, but instead to help educate you on a few of the lesser-known relationships in the market to help understand why stocks are starting to look even more dire than they did just a few weeks ago.

