Was the Nvidia (NVDA) Tariff Trade Just Killed?

Like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown at just the last second, President Trump may have just yanked Nvidia’s (NVDA) rebound before it even happened.

Trump announced last week that he was carving out an exemption for certain technology sectors like computers and smartphones, not that companies such as Nvidia, Apple (AAPL), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) were either reshoring or onshoring manufacturing to the U.S., which was the goal of his tariffs, he would exempt such products from his onerous import duties, including those from China.

Investors expected a big rally in tech stocks like NVDA because it would minimize the disruption to their supply chains until they could get their promised investments in place. Shifting manufacturing is not a quick process.

However, Trump sowed confusion on Sunday when he wrote on his social media site Truth Social, “NOBODY is getting “off the hook” for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!”

He said no “exception” was given to his tariffs, there were “just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.’”

Confusion Reigns Supreme

To confuse matters further, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told ABC News, “They’re exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they’re included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two.”

According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on CBS News, “What happened is, this type of supply chain moved from the tariff regime for the global tariff, the reciprocal tariff, and it moved to the national security tariff regime.”

The conflicting statements might suggest any hope that Nvidia will bounce back as quickly as previously thought, would be dashed. However, NVDA stock is up 3% in premarket trading Monday morning.

Shares of NVDA stock are down 17% in 2025 and are 27% below the 52-week high hit in early January.