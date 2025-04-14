Worried About a Market Crash? Here’s the One Stock for Stress-Free Investing

The stock market is not for the easily spooked these days. White-knuckle plunges that are immediately followed by dramatic run-ups in value, only to make a sharp u-turn and tumble once more is a gut-churning experience. It’s enough to make you want to just pull your money out of the market and sit on the sidelines.

That would be a mistake. Stocks are the best way to accumulate lasting wealth. While waiting for order to be restored is enticing, it means you’re likely to miss out on the market’ upturn and that can dramatically hurt your returns.

Miss just the 10 best day in the market, and your long-term returns can be cut by more than half. Miss just the best 20 days, and you’re going from making money to losing it. If you’re on the sidelines even longer, you’re giving away your money.

Buy Everything

Warren Buffett has often said the best thing an investor can do is to “buy the market,” usually meaning an S&P 500 fund. For over 100 years, the benchmark index has generated returns of about 10% annually, though any given year is unlikely to hit that exact mark.

Yet the S&P 500 is actually not the market. It is 500 of the largest stocks trading on the market. That means you’re missing out on powerful mid-caps, growth-oriented small-cap stocks, and even up-and-coming micro-caps.

Amid the current landscape of uncertainty and volatility, investors seeking stability without sacrificing growth ought to just buy everything. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) stands out as a compelling choice to do just that.

Tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index, VTI offers exposure to some 3,600 U.S. stocks across all sectors and market caps, making it a one-stop shop for broad market participation. Buying VTI is, in fact, following Buffett’ advice to “buy the market.” And with a 0.03% expense ratio, it does so at rock-bottom cost.

Here’s why VTI is a strong buy in the current climate, blending diversification, cost efficiency, and resilience to navigate today’s challenges.

Unmatched Diversification for Risk Mitigation

VTI’s core strength is its comprehensive coverage. Currently holding 3,608 stocks it spans mega-caps like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), which represents 6.4% and 5.1% of its holdings, respectively, to micro-caps, with technology (33.4%), consumer discretionary (14.7%), and industrials (12.7%) leading sector weights.

While tech stocks have grown to represent a significant portion of the portfolio, VTI’s diversity dilutes the impact of single-stock or sector downturns. Smaller allocations to more volatile sectors like energy (3.5%) and materials (1.5%) further stabilize returns, aligning with investor caution amid rising volatility.

Diversification also counters macro risks. Potential trade disruptions or an inflation spike could hit specific industries hard. VTI’s broad exposure ensures that losses in one area, like a 10% drop in chipmakers, are offset by gains elsewhere, perhaps in defensive healthcare (10.6% weight).

For retail investors, managing a portfolio of thousands of stocks is impractical. VTI delivers this scope instantly, reducing the need for constant rebalancing.

Resilience in a Choppy Market

VTI’s market-cap weighting ensures heavier bets on proven giants, such as Amazon (AMZN) or Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), while still capturing small-cap upside. Small-caps, as represented by the Russell 2000 index, make up about 55% of VTI’s holdings.

During 2021’s small-cap rally, VTI rose 25.7%, blending large-cap steadiness with smaller firms’ pop. Today, with markets digesting a 4.83% Fed funds rate, VTI’s beta of 1.0 tracks the market’s rhythm without amplifying swings, unlike leveraged ETFs that cratered 40% in past corrections.

The ETF’s 1.43% dividend yield, paid quarterly, adds a cushion. In 2024, VTI distributed $3.67 per share, up 5% from 2023, supporting income seekers amid bond yield competition. While not a high-yield play, this income softens volatility’s sting, reinvested to compound growth.

Current conditions also favor VTI’s structure. Trade war uncertainties threaten corporate margins, yet VTI’s sector spread limits exposure to any one hit. With inflation falling more than expected, VTI’s small-cap tilt offers value.

Since 2000, VTI has returned 356% before dividend compared to 327% by the index.

Key Takeaways

For long-term portfolios, VTI is a foundation. In 2025, with markets facing policy pivots, VTI’s simplicity shines and at $262 per share, it’s an accessible investment option.

VTI isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme; it’s a wealth-building machine for patient investors. Its diversification tames today’s volatility, low costs preserve gains, and market alignment captures upside without chasing fads.

The fund offers a balanced path through 2025’s uncertainties, delivering the market’s long-term promise with minimal fuss. Buy everything, hold tight, and let time do the work.