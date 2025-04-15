BigBear.ai: The AI Growth Stock to Avoid

When the stock market zigs, BigBear.ai (BBAI) zags. Except when the market zags, BBAI zags, too.

The artificial intelligence data analytics firm continues to tumble no matter if the broader market rises as worries mount for investors. Once thought of as the next Palantir Technologies (PLTR), BigBear.ai has instead become a cautionary tale about jumping on the AI bandwagon without doing any research.

In a Tailspin

BBAI stock is down 75% from its all-time high hit in February when market hype surrounding AI and a series of fresh government contracts it won sent shares soaring. But a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report and an announcement that it discovered a material error in its previously reported financial statements related to the accounting treatment of BigBear's 2026 convertible notes sent the stock careening lower.

And now it keeps falling. Even yesterday, as the stock market kicked off the week with a near-1% gain, BBAI tumbled another 6.7%. Trading at just $2.62 per share, the AI shop doesn’t look like a deeply discounted value to scoop up, but rather a stock to avoid at all costs because there is still plenty of air underneath that it can still fall through.

The disclosure of a material deficiency in its financial reporting is only the latest issue pressuring BBAI stock. But with numerous class-action lawsuits being filed against BigBear.ai, it’s not going to be the last.

Ugly and Getting Uglier

BigBear only released preliminary Q4 and full-year 2024 results because of the deficiencies, but they show a decidedly muted business.

Revenue only grew 2% lat year to $158.2 million, but restated losses soared to $296 million from $71. 6 million. Despite winning new contracts, the business is not really growing, indicating its technology is not gaining any traction. And because most of its revenue comes from government contracts, it is often subject to delays in their award or their cancellation, things BigBear suffered from in 2024.

Now in 2025, the data analytics company has won a contract to use AI to monitor foreign news outlets; a contract with the U.S. Navy for its contracting platform, the SeaPort Next Generation program; and a contract with the General Services Administration for its procurement services.

Yet BBAI is burning through cash, if its losses are any indication. It hasn’t published a new balance sheet or cash flow statement since they are delayed due to needing to restate its financials, but when they do get published, investors should expect they will reveal a dramatically deteriorating situation.

Key Takeaways

If BigBear.ai hopes to regain its footing, it is going to need to expand beyond government work and get into the private sector. But the space is crowded and BBAI may have missed its opportunity to make a mark there.

I’m not actually as concerned about the class-action lawsuits piling up, though they are definitely an issue. Trial lawyers always pile on when they smell blood in the water and a restatement of financials is sure to bring them out in droves.

Yet it is also possible these lawsuits could have relevance and at least force BBAI to offer a settlement to make them go away, cash it can ill-afford to spend. That means there are too many uncertainties for investors to buy until they can see the AI company’s financials, which are likely not going to be good.

With better financed and growing AI businesses like Palantir Technologies available, investors should stay far away from BBAI and even sell if they somehow still own the stock.