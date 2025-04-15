Netflix Rumor Buyers May Win Big Thursday

Netflix made a strong appearance on Tuesday as the streaming giant’s stock jumped by more than 5%. The move comes days ahead of the company’s earnings report and is set to be released on Thursday following the market close.

The spike in interest from investors comes as the company has laid out plans to more than double its market capitalization by a target date of 2030. Netflix also plans to double its current annual revenue of $39 billion by the same year.

Some see the move as a sort of “preannouncement” ahead of the company’s earnings report, having the desired effect of investors buying the news ahead of the actual results. That move may backfire.

Last quarter, Netflix beat analysts targets for both earnings per share and revenue as the company continued to benefit from margin management and strong demand for the company’s advertising model.

Despite the strong fundamental showing, Netflix stock dropped 15.7% over the following two week following the company’s forecasts for this quarter’s revenue. Those forecasts were lighter than Wall Street’s outlook.

Today, the stock moves towards Thursday’s earnings results with the highest expectations in more than five years.

Current revenue estimates – because of last quarter’s lowered forecast – call for revenue to grow by 11% compared to 16% last quarter.

Investors are clearly growing more bullish on Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Shares have traded more than 20% higher over the last seven trading days compared to the Nasdaq 100’s performance of 8.5% for the same period.

The strong pre-earnings performance does have a possible forecast for the stock based on past performance surrounding Netflix’s earnings reports.

Over the last five years, Netflix has had five times when the stock rallied by 10% or more in the two weeks running up to its earnings call. All but one of those “buy the rumor rallies” saw the stock move higher in the two weeks following the release of Netflix’s earnings results.

In other words, investors appear to have an edge on investing in Netflix’s earnings reports correctly.

This quarter, Netflix is expected to show strength against many of the consumer discretionary companies. Netflix is mostly cushioned from the effects of recent trade policy shifts, though the company could face the effects of a potential drop in consumer confidence and a subsequent pullback in spending due to tariff uncertainty.

Shares of Netflix have been trading within a 10% range for much of 2025 as much of the market has shifted into correction territory with the potential for further deep declines.

On Tuesday, Netflix traded back above its 50-day moving average. That trendline is in a neutral trend, suggesting that the stock may remain in it range while outperforming the broader indices.

The stock trades just below $1,000, a strong psychological price point that often acts as resistance for any stock. A move above that price as part of investors’ reaction to Thursday’s earnings would act as a catalyst for short-term gains to take Netflix above its previous highs at $1,050.

In general, Netflix stock remains a healthy technology stock for most portfolios with a long-term price target of $1,200.