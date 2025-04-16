Atlassian Founders' Identical Sales: What Do They Know About TEAM Stock That You Don't?

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is the software giant behind Jira and Confluence. It has long been a darling of the tech sector with solid growth. Revenue grew 21% year-over-year in Q2 FY2025, and its cloud-first strategy has kept financials solid. Subscription revenue grew 30% year-over-year and free cash flow has been solid.

However, if everything is so rosy, why did co-founders Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar make identical sales of $1.6 million each this month? Do they know something we don’t? Let’s take a look.

The Founders’ Structured Exit

Both Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar have executed sales under prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Cannon-Brookes sold $1.6 million in shares on April 14 at prices between $199.38 and $209.93, and Farquhar offloaded $1.56 million on April 10, with prices ranging from $195.50 to $203.51.

Since March 2025, the duo has converted Class B shares (with voting rights) to Class A shares. This is common among executives diversifying wealth, but is worth looking into considering how the broader market looks right now.

Should You Be Spooked?

Founder sales alone rarely dictate stock trajectories, so I wouldn’t be too worried. Earnings are due on May 1, and the sales have happened during a pre-earings quiet period. On top of that, both Cannon and Farquhar have been selling every year since Atlassian’s 2015 IPO. There are no anomalies here to be scared of.

If anything, TEAM stock currently sits at a 36% discount from its February 2025 peak. It has relatively little downside risk from here, and unless it flops earnings on May 1, it could deliver double-digit returns in the coming years.

The median price target is $325, which implies a 57% upside potential.