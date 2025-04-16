Trade of the Week: Buy This Tariff Winner Before May 14

We’re all looking for stocks that will win during the trade wars.

Last night, I put my finger on a stock that is already trading 7% higher since the tariffs went in effect, and the fundamentals of its business should continue to grow revenue in a very uncertain market… the automotive industry.

I did it during one of my Walk Down Main Streets.

In case you aren’t familiar with my Walk Down Main Streets, they are exactly what they sound like. I walk around the city, go on a trip or just notice small things happening around me that give me great investment ideas. You’ve got to be tuned in, but it pays off with huge opportunities.

What is a Walk Down Main Street

My first “Walk” happened more than 20 years ago when my family’s vacation in Naples Florida was rained out for a day. My wife and I took the kids (3) to a local mall and put $20 in each of their hands to spend. Long story short, an inordinate amount of time was spent in the Pac-Sun store with all three pooling money so they could maximize their buying power.

Three days later I bought the company’s stock, a stock that turned out to be one of the strongest performers for the year in my portfolio.

My point: I would never have listened to an analyst’s view on Pac-Sun stock. Watching my kids interact with the store and then doing some research led me to that incredible opportunity.

Some of the best investment ideas come from your experience, not an analyst that sits in an office on Wall Street or anywhere else. Keep your eyes open and be aware and you’ll

CJ’s Walk Down Main Street: April 15, 2024

My neighbor called me last night at 5:30 to ask for a ride. The answer is always the same… a question “let’s go, where am I taking you?” The ride was to one of the local auto malls to pick up her “new”. The old car had been involved in a hit-and-run accident a few days ago, but she had been looking at new cars for weeks.

I asked about the new car during the drive and my neighbor informed me that she was buying a 2023 Honda instead of the 2025 model. Same features, incredibly low milage, all the things that she had been looking for in the new model car except one big difference.

The newer model had just gone up by more than $5,200 in the last week and was likely to go up by another $2,000 OR MORE over the next two months. The reason, clearly the effect of the changing tariffs in the auto industry.

A very general breakdown of the situation suggests that the new tariffs are expected to increase the price of Honda vehicles, potentially by around $4,500 to $10,000 per vehicle, depending on the specific model and where it's produced. Some models, especially those with a high percentage of imported parts or assembled outside the US, are likely to see larger price increases.

Toyotas are expected to go up 6,000 to $10,000 and Kias, $5,000 to $10,000.

I don’t care what industry your talking about, a change in pricing of a product by those amounts will create an opportunity for money to be made, and not by the External Revenue Service… investors.

Here’s the Walk Down Main Street Opportunity

I watch the Manheim Used Car price Index, I have for years. This index gives you an instant read of where prices have been and are likely heading.

This is an index that was in the news quite a bit in 2022 and 2023 as used car prices went through the roof because of rising inflation. Guess what, that’s about to happen again.

Last month, the index started to show signs that prices were leveling and perhaps ready to move higher again.

Car price had been falling for more than two years, since the peak in inflation, but have become “sticky” at their current level.

One thing that the analysys at Manheim have noted over the last few months is that demand for EVs has dropped, resulting in lower prices in the resale market for these cars. But the traditional internal combustion engine and trucks are seeing slight increases again.

Why Higher Used Car Prices

First, interest rates.

Interest rates have become stubborn over the last month as they refuse to continue their descent. As a matter of fact, the 10-year treasury yield ($TNX) spiked higher last week as demand for government treasury bonds dropped.

This is a bigger story for another article as it suggests that the world’s central banks and trading partners may be moving away from the U.S. and its currency as the standard for trade around the world. It would have everything to do with a massive decline in liquidity here, one that would crush the economy and markets.

Like I said, another time.

Interest rates on everything from a mortgage to a car loan will get more expensive again with the yield on the ten-year treasuries moving higher.

Next is demand

As we saw with the consumer sales data, the American consumer is very fast to adapt to a changing market. This will be no different in the market for automobiles.

An increase of $5,000+ for new cars because of tariffs will have consumers driving straight past the new car lots to the used car lots just a little further down the road. That’s good business for names like Carmax (KMX), Carvana (CVNA) and a lesser-known operator in the space, Copart (CPRT)

That’s Where your Walk Down Main Street Trade Lies

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a global leader in online vehicle auctions and remarketing services, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Founded in 1982, the company specializes in facilitating the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles through its proprietary virtual auction platform, VB3.

Operating in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Copart connects vehicle sellers—including insurance companies, rental car firms, fleet operators, and individual owners—with a vast network of over 750,000 registered buyers worldwide.​

Approximately 80% of the vehicles auctioned on Copart's platform are sourced from insurance companies, often deemed total losses due to accidents or natural disasters. Buyers typically include vehicle recyclers (for parts), rebuilders, used car dealers, and exporters.

Two of these groups would fall under the radar of the new tariffs as exported vehicles would remain targeted.

Copart's revenue model primarily revolves around service fees collected for the use of its auction platform, supplemented by income from vehicle sales, transportation, storage, and title processing services.​

In fiscal year 2024, Copart reported revenues of $4.2 billion, reflecting a 9.5% increase from the previous year. The company’s continued growth puts it at the top of remanufacturing and auto remarketing.

Moving into the increased tariff trade environment, Copart should see an increase in activity as retailers and buyers seek out cars and car parts that will avoid additional costs of tariffs.

Copart’s Bullish Chart and Price Target

Recent headlines regarding the tariffs have given Copart shares a boost as the stock is breaking above $60. This move has shifted Copart’s 50-day moving average from a neutral trend to bullish, forecasting higher prices over the next 4-6 weeks.

Copart’s stock recently bounced from its long-term 20-month moving average, signaling that the stock would remain in a long-term bull market trend that started in 2023.

The company will report its latest earnings results on May 14. Copart has grown its revenue more than an average of 12% over the last four quarters, with the trend in the last two quarters showing additional strength.

Sentiment towards Copart shares remains mixed with most Wall Street analysts recommending the stock as a “hold”. This is good for the stock as it means any outperformance from the company will attract upgrades in price target and buy recommendations… a move that would push prices even higher.

At their current price of $60, Copart has an intermediate-term price target of $70, a 17% gain from today’s price.

How to Trade Copart as a Tariff Winner

As always, the simplest way to trade Copart (CPRT) is to buy and hold the stock. The current target of $70 offers potential for investors to profit in a market that is likely to drop by another 10-20% over the next 3-6 months.

Investors with education and experience in trading options may consider leveraging the move to $70 using a call option.

The September 18, 2025, CPRT $60 call option is currently trading with an asking price of $500 per contract.

If the price of CPRT reaches the target price of $70 on or before July 15, 2025, that September 19 Copart $60 call would hold a theoretical value of $1,066 per contract… a 113.2% return.

The return for holding the stock for the same period would be an attractive 17% return.

As always, please consider than options trading does involve risk and is not suitable for all investors. The value of options can fluctuate widely, and investors may lose their entire investment. Before trading, understand the risks, strategies, and potential outcomes. Always consult a financial advisor to determine if options align with your risk tolerance and goals.