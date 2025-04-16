Watch Out Below? Nvidia to Take $5.5 Billion Tariff Writedown

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled hard after the market closed yesterday and are set to open nearly 6% lower after warning new trade restrictions on its H20 chips would force it to take a $5.5 billion writedown in the first quarter.

The H20 chips had been designed specifically to get around export restrictions of advanced technology to China. In a late-afternoon SEC filing yesterday, Nvidia said the U.S. government informed it that going forward it would need a license to export the chips because of their potential to be used in or diverted to a Chinese supercomputer.

Because of the inventory of H20 chips it had on hand, as well as previously agreed to purchase commitments and related reserves, it would be taking the massive writedown.

The $5.5 billion figure represents more than 15% of Nvidia’s fourth quarter data center revenue. The data center segment is where the chipmaker’s advanced AI accelerators are housed.

China Trade Ends

The tariff war with China has escalated to the point where trade between the two countries may be all but ended. The U.S. announced it has slapped up to 245% in levies on imports from China with Beijing reciprocating with similarly high duties on U.S. goods.

The H20 chip was designed after the U.S. restricted the shipment of another China-oriented chip, the H800, that had been designed to skirt prior export restrictions. They were reportedly used by Chinese AI shop DeepSeek to develop its R1 large language model that shook the AI market in January because of its powerful capabilities and the fact they were cheaper than Nvidia’s most advanced AI accelerators.

It is possible this won’t be the last of Nvidia’s writedowns either. Just earlier this month, NVDA stock surged on reports that Chinese tech companies ByteDance (the owner of TikTok), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) had ordered $16 billion of the H20 accelerators over the first three months of 2025.