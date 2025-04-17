Insider Sell-Off Alert: Why Thomas Siebel’s $12.6M AI Stock Exit Should Worry Investors

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has been a darling of Wall Street ever since the AI hype rally began. However, its CEO and founder, Thomas Siebel, sold $12.57 million worth of shares this week. The stock is down over 44% year-to-date.

This transaction has followed a broader pattern of insider selling here over the past few months. The company has failed to turn solidly profitable, and with the broader AI hype rally cooling off, should investors be concerned about C3.ai’s trajectory? Let’s take a look.

C3.ai and Its Rocky Market Journey

Not many investors are aware of what C3.ai even does. The company turned into Wall Street’s AI darling mainly due to its “AI” ticker symbol. It specializes in AI-driven predictive analytics for companies, but most of its revenue comes from a handful of companies. A third of sales are coming in from Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Bulls tout it as the next Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) due to some government contracts, but these contracts aren’t really meaningful.

C3.ai’s stock has been a rollercoaster for investors. Investors are paying a premium for the contracts it is landing to drive high revenue growth. Unlike Palantir, these contracts are not very profitable, and the company has to dilute its shareholders to offset losses.

The Siebel Sell-Off

Thomas Siebel sold 626,299 shares at prices ranging from $19.47 to $20.81. This follows a $13.9 million sale in March 2025 and smaller disposals by other executives.

Siebel retains indirect ownership of 6.48 million shares via trusts, but no longer holds direct shares. He has been aggressively selling large amounts of AI stock this year, which is quite unusual.

Should You Be Worried?

Even though pre-planned sales under Rule 10b5-1 don’t always mean corporate pessimism, insiders here have been regularly dumping shares with no buys. The stock itself is dilutive, and the underlying business relies heavily on the AI narrative. If the broader market cool-off continues, the risk-off sentiment will crush C3.ai investors in the coming months. I’d consider shaving off some holdings here.