The 1 Stock Both Nancy Pelosi and Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought This Year

Both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Pelosi have become quite famous on Wall Street. The latter has an extensive record of stellar gains, and MTG has also started to make headlines due to the timing of her stock market purchases. For example, MTG has been buying shares aggressively this year, and the trades have preceded the tariff pause rally. As for Nancy Pelosi, any stock with her stamp of approval is sure to see investors pile in.

Here’s one stock both have bought this year: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It’s a mega-cap stock, and it even Nancy Pelosi and MTG are unlikely to move it massively in either direction. That said, major policy changes in Washington certainly can cause AMZN stock to soar once more, and their buys could be in anticipation of such moves.

MTG and Nancy Pelosi Buy AMZN Stock

Amazon has become an unlikely common ground for two polar opposites in U.S. politics: Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi and far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Both lawmakers made bullish bets on the tech giant in early 2025.

Nancy Pelosi bought 50 call options on January 14, 2025.

Strike Price: $150

Expiration: January 16, 2026

Value: $250,001–$500,000

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also made some bets on AMZN stock.

April 4: ~$8,000

April 8: >$19,000

It’s worth keeping in mind that these buys preceded President Donald Trump’s April 9 tariff pause announcement.

Should You Buy?

I think yes. Nancy Pelosi’s call options actually haven’t performed that well. Amazon is down nearly 20% since then, but the strike price of $150 means that she expects the price to be above $150 on January 2026. The options expire worthless if AMZN stock is below $150 by expiration.

As for MTG, she’s very slightly in the green so far, but could end up in the red due to AMZN stock trending down recently.

But if you’re in it for the long run, it doesn’t hurt to accumulate more AMZN stock on the dip. The median price target of $260 implies almost 50% upside.