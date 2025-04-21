Advanced Micro Devices: Is $120 Possible by 2026?

It wasn't exactly a high point that Advanced Micro Device (AMD) started off the year, as AMD shares had fallen 35% from its high point by the end of 2024, but things haven’t improved as the artificial intelligence chipmaker is now down 53%.

With new restrictions on sales to China of advanced semiconductors coming soon, can investors expect AMD to at least get back to break-even for 2025 and reach $120 per share?

Making Something Out of Nothing

AMD’s growth in the AI and data center markets are the key catalysts if it wants to make the return trip higher. Its data center segment, driven by EPYC processors and MI300 GPUs, saw revenue surge in the fourth quarter, reaching a record $3.9 billion, a 69% increase. For the full year, it went from essentially nothing to $12.6 billion.

Partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud bolster demand for AMD’s AI chips, with the MI325X GPU gaining traction and the MI350 series is slated to be released on mid-2025. Analysts project a 22% revenue increase for fiscal 2025 to $31.5 billion, fueled by a $500 billion AI GPU market by 2028, where AMD could capture a 10% share, adding $50 billion annually. This growth supports a potential rebound, as Wall Street’s average price target of $145 per share implies 66% upside, with some forecasts reaching $250.

The recent correction has made AMD’s valuation more attractive. Trading at a forward P/E of 14, it’s undervalued in comparison to rival Nvidia (NVDA), but fairly priced in relation to Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). It can still be justified by its expected EPS growth to $3.96 per share in 2025 from adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share.

Navigating a Swift-Changing Environment

However, significant hurdles loom. Nvidia’s Blackwell chips outpace AMD’s offerings and threaten market share. An $800 million charge from new U.S. export bans on China sales, impacting MI308X GPUs, adds additional pressure.

That’s led Wolfe Research to forecast 2025 revenue $3 billion below estimates, with AI revenue at $7 billion, signaling slower growth. Proprietary AI chip development by Amazon (AMZN) and Google could further erode AMD’s data center segment.

Despite these risks, AMD’s strategic acquisitions, like ZT Systems, enhance its AI ecosystem, and its 25% share in x86 servers strengthens its moat. If AMD sustains data center momentum and navigates export challenges, $120 is achievable. Yet, investors must weigh competitive and regulatory risks against AMD’s growth potential, making a rebound plausible but not likely.