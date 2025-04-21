Potential Buy Signal: Here’s Why the KRE ETF Should Be on Your Radar This Week

President Donald J. Trump is determined to make America great again — and he may very well accomplish just that. But in the meantime, it’s fair to say that his policies (particularly revolving global trade) have many business and governmental leaders rattled. At the same time, the noise up top could create an air pocket for domestically oriented assets such as the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

An exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index, KRE provides targeted exposure to U.S. regional banks. To be fair, these institutions can be more sensitive to domestic economic conditions compared to larger, diversified financial firms. In addition, regional banks often have business models that are closely tied to net interest margins, making them sensitive to interest rates.

At the same time, the KRE ETF could also fly under the radar. Thanks to the Trump administration’s tariffs and potential escalation of the trade war, the big banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) find themselves exposed to major macro headwinds. Because of their international operations, the big firms are deeply connected to global trade, foreign currency markets and overseas credit.

Regional banks, which by default primarily operate within U.S. borders, enjoy some level of insulation from global volatility, cross-border payment disruptions and emerging market credit risk. As such, the regional players’ core businesses remain largely unperturbed from the global trade crisis, making the KRE ETF an intriguing idea.

Statistical Signal Points to Potential Upside in the KRE ETF

While the fundamentals undergirding the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF may seem compelling, deciphering entry and exit points has always represented a vexing exercise. Much of the difficulty centers on the framework. Traditional methodologies such as technical or even fundamental analysis rely on continuous-time signal processing frameworks. Given the continuous-state structure of the events at hand — such as price action or earnings per share — it’s practically impossible to reliably yield a discrete conclusion.

To be sure, many analysts deliver discrete conclusions (“this is a good time to buy”) but do so from continuous analyses, which actually doesn’t make sense. It’s logically spurious to declare a good entry point unless the analyst explains what a “good” stock price is. The same goes for the fundamental side. There’s no such thing as “good” revenue — it is what it is.

To get around the misalignment, I ran a discrete-event analysis on the KRE ETF through a process called abstraction. Rather than study price action as a continuum, I instead compressed the categorization into sequences. In this manner, I am able to apply a first-order modified Markov chain for the purposes of identifying potential patterns and forward probabilities.

Essentially, in the past two months, the KRE ETF has printed a four-week-up, five-week-down, one-week flat (4-5-1) sequence. This sequence is wildly rare, having only materialized a handful of times in the past 10 years.

However, when the 4-5-1 sequence materializes, the subsequent week technically sees an 83.33% bullish reversal, with a median return of 2.82%. Investors potentially have relatively clear skies up to four weeks out, with a median return of 4.35% above the end-of-the-first-week’s price.

Coincidentally, the KRE ETF recently bounced above the $50 support line after some dips below this point earlier this month. Put another way, discrete-event analysis doesn’t need to compete against the technical approach — they complement each other quite well. Subsequently, traders interested in a quick scalp should keep their eyes on KRE.