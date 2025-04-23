AT&T Keeps Adding New Customers As Bundling Strengthens Connection

Telecom giant AT&T (T) posted strong first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on the top line and met them on the bottom line.

Its consumer-facing wireless and broadband continue to add more customers, with AT&T Fiber notching its 21st consecutive quarter of 200,000 or more net additions, though its business wireline operations remain in decline.

Its robust performance suggests Ma Bell is stealing customers from Verizon (VZ), which reported more postpaid customer losses than Wall Street was expecting.

By The Numbers

AT&T reported revenue of $30.6 billion in Q1, a 2% year-over-year increase and just ahead of analyst expectations of $30.4 billion, as it notched 324,000 postpaid net additions. It also had 261,000 fiber net adds.

Wall Street had forecast AT&T only adding 252,800 new wireless customers, but had forecast 264,300 internet adds.

The consumer business, though, was more than enough to offset the 9% decline in business wireline revenue, which led to a segment loss of $98 million compared to year-ago profits of $64 million.

Still the telecom giant continues to produce excess cash, with cash flow from operations rising to $9 billion from $7.5 billion last year, and free cash flow of $3.1 billion versus $2.8 billion in the prior quarter.

Because of these robust cash flows, AT&T hit its net leverage ratio target of 2.5x, which allowed it to announce it would be buying back stock again beginning in the second quarter.

Management also reiterated its full-year 2025 guidance of low-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% or better, and $16 billion or more in FCF.

Key Takeaway

Management exudes confidence in achieving its goals and growing its business. Having shed its WarnerMedia operations in 2022, AT&T has been laser-focused on growing its telecom business, which has so far been a success.

With its wireless business shielded from any tariff impacts, and telecoms still working through excess equipment inventory, there should be at worst a delayed effect from import duties on equipment imports.

AT&T has largely completed its 5G networks, making T stock a safe haven amid turbulent markets. With a dividend yielding 4.1% annually, T should be at the top of your buy list.