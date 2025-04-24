Nano Nuclear Surges 12%: Why $50 Is Still the Target

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) charged nearly 12% higher on Thursday as the stock continues to mount a fight to remain above $20.

The small modular reactor (SMR) company has quickly become a favorite among early-stage growth investors over the last year. At the core of Nano Nuclear’s story is the intersection of two fast-growing trends: the global push for clean energy solutions and the parabolic power demands of AI-driven data centers.

Thursday’s rally wasn’t just technical noise. It came on the heels of reassuring news from two of the world’s largest AI infrastructure players - Amazon (AMZN) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Both companies reported no signs of a slowdown in data center demand, directly countering last month’s warning from Microsoft, which flagged a temporary pause in its data center expansion plans due to softer-than-expected demand.

That data center optimism couldn’t have been better timed for Nano Nuclear.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed a major regulatory milestone. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its final Safety Evaluation approving the Fuel Qualification Methodology Topical Report for NNE’s stationary KRONOS Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) Energy System.

With that regulatory box checked, Nano Nuclear now moves closer to submitting its Construction Permit Application for the KRONOS reactor—an essential step in bringing its compact, clean energy solution to market.

This breakthrough cements Nano Nuclear’s position as one of the frontrunners in the SMR space, with its sights firmly set on global energy security and decarbonization. As more data centers, particularly AI-focused operations, search for reliable, carbon-free power sources, SMRs like KRONOS offer a compelling solution.

Nano Nuclear is still a young stock. It made its Nasdaq debut in May 2024, riding the wave of nuclear energy’s resurgence. Shares are down 54% from their January highs, a stark reminder of the volatility that comes with early-stage energy plays. However, even with that drawdown, the stock is still up 24% over the past six months.

Options traders have been quietly signaling their long-term optimism.

Call open interest for the 2026 and 2027 expiration cycles is more than 3.5 times higher than puts, a bullish tilt in the options market. That kind of long-dated activity is often a window into the sentiment of growth traders betting on NNE’s future..

Technically, the stock remains in a long-term bullish cycle, but near-term pressures are mounting.

Shares slipped back below their 50-day moving average in early April, with that trend line now forecasting lower prices over the next four to six weeks.

The $20 level - and more importantly, the 200-day moving average - are crucial support zones. A decisive move below both would set up a retest of the $17.50 level, the next key floor.

For speculative investors, Nano Nuclear remains a name to watch. The company’s development pipeline is advancing, its regulatory milestones are stacking up, and the long-term need for scalable, clean energy remains undeniable.

Shares of Nano Nuclear maintain a bullish outlook with a price target of $50.