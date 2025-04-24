VeriSign's Spectacular Rise Caught Everyone Off Guard Except Warren Buffett

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) has flown under most investors’ radar while flashier tech companies with AI capabilities have dominated headlines. VeriSign has quietly built a robust business as the primary wholesaler for .com and .net domain names, and Berkshire Hathaway took notice earlier and has loaded up in recent quarters. This is one of the only tech stocks that has gone on to rally, whereas the rest of the market has slumped.

Why Buffett Saw Value Where Others Didn't

Buffett is very cautious when it comes to tech, and he didn’t make any big AI bets. He stayed out of the NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) rally. Berkshire also owns very little of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR).

Despite his famous advice to stay within one's "circle of competence," Buffett recognized VeriSign's fundamental value proposition early on. In late 2024, Berkshire Hathaway invested an additional $74 million in VeriSign, even as the stock had fallen 2% during an otherwise booming year for technology firms.

He likely saw a big moat here since VeriSign is a key part of the internet infrastructure. It manages two of the thirteen root servers essential to the Internet. Plus, VeriSign has maintained an extraordinary 27 years of uninterrupted .com and .net resolution while processing over 400 billion transactions daily.

Should You Buy VRSN Stock Now?

As of writing, VeriSign is a day away from posting its Q1 earnings. It is a long-term buy for me, but judging where it could go in the near term right before an earnings call is as impossible as it gets.

VRSN stock currently has a "Moderate Buy" consensus rating from analysts. The consensus price target of $281.5 implies 12% upside.