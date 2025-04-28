This Under-the-Radar AI Data Stock Is Up by 558%. Still Has 100% Upside Potential.

A lesser-known company has been quietly delivering extraordinary returns by solving one of artificial intelligence's most fundamental challenges: high-quality training data. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) could be one of the biggest winners if the AI narrative succeeds.

This data engineering company can transform raw information into data to train AI models and has seen its stock climb 558% in the past year.

The Essential Data Partner Behind Today's AI Revolution

Innodata's remarkable transformation from a slow-growth analytics software company into a high-powered AI data engineering firm has been quite stellar.

Today, five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants rely on Innodata's services, and its expertise in data preparation is particularly valuable because, as industry insiders know, approximately 80% of AI development efforts are dedicated to preparing high-quality training data, with only 20% focused on algorithm training. The moat is quite strong, and it is a relatively under-the-radar "picks and shovels" stock for generative AI.

Should You Buy INOD Stock Now?

The company's revenue grew 127% in Q4 2024, and net income grew from $383k to $17.4 million year-over-year.

If you are bullish on the generative AI narrative, it’s a good idea to have some exposure to INOD stock. The average price target at $74 implies almost 100% upside potential.