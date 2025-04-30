Is It Too Late to Buy SOFI Stock After Stellar Q1 Earnings?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) just delivered what CEO Anthony Noto called "a tremendous start in 2025" with its Q1 earnings report released on April 29. The fintech disruptor has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past year, with shares fluctuating between $10 and $18 before bottoming out around $10.

SOFI stock is over $13 as of writing, and many are wondering whether or not the rally has legs after gaining 14% in just the past month. Let’s take a look.

SoFi's Financial Services Strategy Is Paying Off Handsomely

If you're looking for evidence that SoFi's "Financial Services Productivity Loop" strategy is working, the Q1 results deliver it in spades. The company reported that its Financial Services segment doubled revenue year-over-year to $303 million. The non-lending business has solid momentum and posted $148 million in contribution profit all on its own with a 49% margin.

Fee-based revenue grew 67% to $315 million and now constitutes 41% of total adjusted net revenue. The capital-light revenue streams could make SOFI stock trade at a higher premium over time since it will reduce the company’s reliance on interest rate spreads and credit cycles.

SoFi also added a record 800,000 new members in Q1 and brought its total to 10.9 million. 32% of new products were opened by existing members, so the cross-selling strategy seems to be working.

SoFi's Valuation Remains Reasonable Despite Recent Gains

The stock market may have cooled off significantly, but nowhere near enough to make most software stocks trade at “cheap” levels. Many fast-growing SaaS companies are still changing hands at triple-digit earnings premiums, and you’d expect SOFI stock to trade at 50-60 times earnings with the revenue growth and the solid margins. However, it trades cheap-ish at 30.6 times earnings.

The consensus price target of $13.1 implies 1.7% downside from here, but these price targets are likely to be raised over time due to the solid earnings report. The highest price target is at $20.

Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell SOFI Stock Now?

Given SoFi's strong Q1 performance and raised guidance for 2025, I believe the company remains an attractive investment for long-term growth investors. Full-year guidance has been raised for revenue to $3.235-$3.310 billion, and adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $0.27-$0.28.

Analysts see EPS at $0.25 for the full year and revenue at $3.19 billion. Even the lower end of the guidance easily beats these expectations.

If you look at historical revenue and EPS expectations, SoFi has a history of significantly outperforming estimates. Another beat in Q2 could send the stock soaring.

That said, the stock needs the broader market to cooperate for a sustained rally. This is a financial services company and could be hit hard by any downturn. Since we’re close to the Q1 GDP report, I’d wait for it to come out before buying.