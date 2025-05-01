Stocks

Wall Street Forecasts 83% Stock Surge. Buy This AI Stock Under $15?

Rich Duprey by Rich Duprey calendar May 1, 2025

Shares of AI-driven business software developer Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) surprised the market once again and trounced Wall Street estimates for the fiscal first quarter. It's the fourth consecutive quarter the company beat analyst earnings estimates by more than 30%.

FRSH stock jumped 3% on Wednesday to $14.77 per share on a day the major stock indices barely budged. After the earnings report, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained his buy rating on FRSH and reiterated his $27 per share one-year price target. At Freshworks' current level, that represents an 83% increase.

By The Numbers

Freshworks makes software that helps companies manage their customer service, sales, and IT needs through AI-powered online tools.

Revenue is rapidly rising, jumping 19% to $196.3 million while GAAP operating losses were significantly reduced, dropping from $32.2 million in Q1 2024 to $10.4 million. On an adjusted basis, it generated net income of $0.18 per share versus $0.10 per share a year ago. Wall Street had been looking for $0.13 per share, a 38% beat. 

The AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company also raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. Freshworks now expects sales of $815.3 million to $824.3 million compared to a range of $809 million to $821 million. Non-GAAP earnings are now forecast to come in between $0.56 to $0.58 per share versus $0.52 to $0.54 per share three months ago.

Walravens has been impressed by the AI stock's ability to outperform expectations and believe Freshworks can maintain its current strong growth trajectory. His $27 per share price target is the industry high, with the consensus estimate at $20 a share, implying 38% upside. 

FRSH stock is down 9% year-to-date and off 20% over the past 12% despite its ability to easily beat Wall Street projections.

