Tech Analysis 101: Navigate Stocks’ Volatility Storm

Let’s start with a simple explanation of why we talk technical analysis so much at Money Morning…
Fundamental analysis is all about earnings, profit margins, and revenue. It’s an essential part of long-term investing—but there’s a catch: these numbers are typically reported just four times a year.
Yes, earnings can move markets in a big way, as we’ve seen over the last two weeks. But it’s the day-to-day price action that really drives market behavior.
And what’s worse—during periods of high uncertainty—fundamental analysis starts to lose visibility. Forecasts become unreliable, guidance gets pulled, and the models used to value stocks become almost meaningless.
That’s when traders and investors need something more reactive, something that reflects what’s actually happening now.
That’s why we turn to technical analysis.
Unlike fundamentals, technical analysis is based on daily, weekly, and monthly price movement.
Tools like moving averages, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and momentum indicators track price behavior to confirm trends and forecast what might come next.
It works especially well when the entire market is watching the same signals.
That’s why I talk about the 50-day moving average all the time—it’s one of the most powerful indicators out there.
When a stock’s 50-day average is trending higher, history shows there's about a 63% chance it will move higher the next trading day. When it’s trending lower, there’s the same odds it’ll close lower.
Why does it work? Because everyone is watching it.
Switch to something like the 67-day moving average and you lose that collective effect. It’s like the old saying: if a tree falls in the forest and no one’s around to hear it, does it make a sound?
Same idea. In the markets, price action only matters if enough people are paying attention to it.
One thing this market has more of right now than at any point in the last two years is fundamental uncertainty.
If you’ve been listening to earnings conference calls this quarter, you’ve heard it straight from the source: CEOs and CFOs admitting they’ve lost visibility on what the next 6–12 months will look like. The economy is foggy. The outlook is shifting. And the old models just aren’t cutting it.
Technical analysis doesn’t lose its visibility.
Years ago, I got interested in learning to fly a plane. In the basic training, I learned there are two ways to fly: under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), where you rely on what you can see, and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), where you fly using instruments—because weather, fog, or clouds make it impossible to see outside.
Visual Flight Rules work in calm, clear skies—just like fundamentals work when the market is stable and predictable. You can see the path, spot the risks, and navigate confidently.
But in markets like this? Visibility is gone. You can’t see the economic terrain. You don’t know where the obstacles are. That’s when you stop relying on your eyes—and start relying on your instruments.
In this market, technical analysis is your dashboard. It tells you where momentum is building, where support is holding, and where the real risks lie.
If you're not using those tools right now, you're flying blind—and that’s not a strategy for survival in today’s market.
Nasdaq 100 50-Day Moving Average
Nasdaq 100 200-Day Moving Average
Nasdaq 100 20-Month Moving Average – The Bear Market Line
Fundamentals are losing visibility, but technicals are still crystal clear. In this market, you need to rely on the instruments—because the skies are anything but clear.
Here are the key price levels to watch:
The VIX hovering at 25 while stocks rise is your warning flare. Be alert. The second spike is likely coming—and technicals will be your best guide through it.