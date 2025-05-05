Stocks

Apple’s Bear Market Target Price Explained

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar May 5, 2025
Apple Stock Daily Price Analysis

Shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped more than 2% on Monday, the worst showing among the Magnificent Seven stocks. The group as a whole posted an average loss of 0.7%, with Tesla (TSLA) also weighing heavily on investor sentiment.

Magnificent Seven One-Day Performance

The selloff in Apple comes after a major sentiment shift from Wall Street analysts.

Just days ago, analysts were reiterating “Buy” ratings ahead of the company’s latest earnings report.

But after Thursday’s numbers - and more importantly, Apple’s cautious outlook - firms like Jefferies moved to a “Sell” rating, flagging the stock as a risk in portfolios going forward.

Analyst Downgrade on Apple’s Outlook

At the heart of the downgrade are the pending tariffs.

Apple’s earnings came in relatively strong - revenue grew 1.9% year-over-year to $46.84 billion, beating Wall Street’s $45.8 billion forecast. iPhone sales, driven by the new iPhone 16 family and its lower-priced iPhone 16e, topped expectations after a disappointing Q1.

But guidance was soft, especially with looming policy risks on the horizon.

Then came Monday’s headline: Apple might push its next major iPhone release to spring 2027.

That uncertainty sparked a new wave of selling, with the stock now flirting with a critical level of $200 for the third time in a month. That round-number support level has proven to be psychologically important. When it broke in April, shares quickly dropped to $170 on the heels of Trump’s tariff announcement.

Apple Analyst Recommendations

Apple’s New Bear Market Trend

More Three Stock Stories

Technically, the stock has moved into dangerous territory.

Apple’s 50-day moving average turned bearish in March and just last month triggered a “Death Cross,” a clear signal that bears have taken long-term control.

To make matters worse, Apple has now fallen below its 20-month moving average in April.  This rare signal last seen in 2022, just before the stock dropped from $180 to $130.

With Wall Street sentiment turning sour and technical patterns pointing sharply lower, Apple is now firmly in bear market territory.

Apple Stock Daily Price Analysis

Apple’s Bear Market Target Price

The next target? $155.

That’s where the charts, momentum, and historical patterns suggest the stock could land if selling pressure continues.

Investors should treat any break below $200 as a warning shot.

The combination of tariffs, soft guidance, and a bearish chart setup makes Apple one of the most vulnerable stocks in the Magnificent Seven heading into summer.

Apple Monthly Price Analysis

More Trending Stories from Money Morning
Recommended

Popular Articles

Clorox Stock Is Rising Ahead of Earnings Today
May 5, 2025
Bit Origin (BTOG) Just Flashed a High-Probability Reversal Signal—The Deck Is Hot for Penny Stock Speculators
May 5, 2025
The Deck Is Warm for Airbnb (ABNB), Presenting a Contrarian Opportunity for Risk Takers
May 5, 2025
Enterprise Software Giant Atlassian (TEAM) Just Flashed a Reversal Signal—Here’s How to Play It
May 5, 2025