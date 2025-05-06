HIMS Shares Surge on Earnings: Bullish Price Update

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) finished trading Wednesday more than 20% higher following a volatile trading session.

The stock opened Tuesday’s session with a sharp 4% drop following the company’s softer-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. The move was a sign that short-term investors were taking profits following a strong “buy the earnings rumor” rally.

Shares reversed quickly and materialized into a fast 20% rally to end the day as one of the market’s strongest stocks.

HIMS Shares Reverse to Rally 20%

The rally occurred as Wall Street looked past the short-term “soft spot” and focused instead on the reaffirmed - and even more ambitious - long-term growth targets.

HIMS had rallied ahead of earnings on high expectations, only to see traders cash out after hearing the Q2 guidance.

But the company’s Q1 results were strong across the board: earnings per share came in at $0.20, beating by $0.08, while revenue surged 111% year over year to $586 million, crushing consensus estimates.

More importantly, HIMS reiterated its full-year 2025 revenue forecast of $2.3–$2.4 billion and boosted its EBITDA margin targets. The company also rolled out new 2030 targets, including revenue of at least $6.5 billion and $1.3 billion in EBITDA, signaling strong confidence in its market position and business model.

The online healthcare company’s subscriber growth remains one of the most bullish metrics.

HIMS now serves 2.4 million paying subscribers, up 38% year-over-year—evidence of sticky demand and brand expansion, even as some competitors lose steam.

Hims and Hers Shares Shift into New Bullish Trend

The technical picture has also flipped bullish. After briefly turning bearish in April on GLP-1 supply news from Eli Lilly, shares of HIMS bounced sharply when Novo Nordisk announced it would supply its GLP-1 treatment through the Hims & Hers platform.

That fundamentally changed the story—and the chart.

Since March, shares have found consistent support at the 200-day moving average, with long-term investors clearly stepping in. Prices have doubled since then, and the 50-day moving average is now shifting back into a bullish trend. That shift forecasts a higher prices over the next 4-6 weeks for the stock.

HIMS New Price Target

Looking ahead, the $50 level is likely to act as short-term resistance as traders who bought the earnings dip may look to lock in quick gains. Once that level is cleared, the next target becomes the $70–$75 range—a potential 50% move from here.

In a market that’s punishing weak guidance and thinning out the winners, HIMS is showing what it looks like when strong execution meets long-term vision. This is still a buy-the-dip stock with a long-term price target of $50.