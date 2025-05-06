Tim Cook Faces Investor Pressure After Apple Shares Fall on Weak iPhone Demand

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook finds himself under mounting pressure as the tech giant's shares continue their downward trend in 2025. The company has experienced a significant market correction amid ongoing trade tensions with China. AAPL stock has fallen 18.4% year-to-date, and recent reports say more trouble could be ahead.

In China, iPhone sales have continued declining, and Apple has slipped to third place behind local competitors Vivo and Huawei in 2024. The “Greater China” operating region accounted for 17.1% of Apple’s operating revenue in its last fiscal year. This was supposed to be offset by higher demand from the U.S., but that’s definitely not happening under tariffs.

Trump's Tariffs Create Headwinds for Apple's Business

The escalating trade war between the United States and China has placed extraordinary pressure on Apple's global operations. Tariffs on China are now as high as 145%, and de minimis no longer applies.

Tim Cook has already used diplomatic channels to obtain some tariff exemptions, but these are temporary and will expire soon. Even if Apple moves its U.S.-sold iPhone manufacturing from China to India, that still means it will have to pay a 10% baseline tariff, and possibly much higher tariff rates once the “Liberation Day” tariffs kick in again post-expiry.

The shipping of manufacturing equipment from China to India now requires four months, compared to just two weeks before the tariff situation escalated. Apple now targets sourcing all U.S.-sold iPhones from India by the end of 2026.

Weak iPhone Sales Signal Potential Market Shift

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects a 6% drop in iPhone shipments year-over-year for the first half of 2025. Jefferies analyst Edison Lee has also lowered iPhone shipment forecasts by 3.6% for fiscal 2025, 7.7% for fiscal 2026, and 5.5% for fiscal 2027.

US market signals are more positive. A Morgan Stanley survey conducted in March revealed record-high upgrade interest among American consumers. About 51% of iPhone users surveyed indicated they are "extremely likely" to purchase a new device within the next year. This surge is partly attributed to an aging iPhone user base. 60% of respondents own devices over three years old.

That said, willingness to buy doesn’t really mean they are going to. If tariffs make iPhones cost twice as much, or even a few hundred bucks more, that percentage is likely to drop massively.

What Should AAPL Stock Investors Do Now?

The $900 million tariff impact disclosed by Tim Cook represents a significant but manageable hit to Apple's quarterly profits. However, the true concern for investors is whether this estimate is a best-case scenario rather than the new normal.

Apple's guidance assumes that tariffs on China will remain at around 20% and there will be no new tariffs on imports from India and Vietnam. Per the aforementioned Jefferies analyst, these are assumptions that may prove "unlikely to be sustainable in the long run".

And tariffs aren’t the only problem. The company is far behind other Magnificent Seven peers in the AI race, and it doesn’t have a hyperscale cloud business to compensate for a core business slump. The “innovation” in recent years hasn’t been breathtaking either, so I’d wait for more clarity before buying. There are plenty of opportunities elsewhere in this environment, so AAPL stock is a “Hold” for me.