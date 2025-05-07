Forget Nvidia: These Nuclear AI Stocks Are the Real Long-Term Trade

When the market is bearish and everyone’s panicking over the next 10% drop, that’s usually when the best long-term ideas get ignored.

As a result of the market’s recent volatility, one of the biggest overlooked megatrends is quietly accelerating while everyone’s watching rate cuts, bond yields, and election polls.

That trend is nuclear-powered AI - and today’s announcement from Google just lit another fuse on the future of the industry.

On Tuesday, Google said it’s helping fund the development of three new advanced nuclear sites as part of its clean energy strategy. These aren’t hypothetical plans for 2035. These are real projects being built now to help meet exploding energy demands from AI data centers.

The deal follows earlier reports that Google is partnering with Kairos Power, a leader in small modular reactor (SMR) technology, to explore long-term nuclear power purchase agreements. And they’re not alone.

Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) - they’re all making similar moves.

In fact, over the past two weeks, every one of these Big Tech giants has told Wall Street the same thing:

they are not slowing down AI investment, no matter what the economy looks like in the short term .

This is why the entire theme of nuclear-powered AI infrastructure is one of the most compelling long-term buying opportunities in the market today - especially while it’s being ignored in a downturn.

The opportunity now is larger than any of the established AI technology companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and other simply because these companies need new-age nuclear power to solve long-term expansion problems.

AI Isn’t Slowing Down. It’s Accelerating Behind the Scenes.

Let’s be clear: AI infrastructure spending is not just continuing — it’s accelerating.

In their recent Q1 earnings, here’s what the tech giants had to say:

Microsoft said it plans to spend “record levels of capital” to scale AI services and infrastructure in 2025.

said it plans to spend “record levels of capital” to scale AI services and infrastructure in 2025. Alphabet (GOOG) blew out earnings but emphasized that "data center expansion and AI infrastructure buildout are our #1 priorities."

blew out earnings but emphasized that "data center expansion and AI infrastructure buildout are our #1 priorities." Meta revealed a sharp increase in capex — now forecasted between $35 billion and $40 billion for the year — with most of it going to AI models and data center upgrades.

Amazon’s AWS unit, despite slowing growth, noted its largest customers are gearing up for major new AI workloads and investing in infrastructure accordingly.

Why the urgency? Because all these companies know something the average investor is aren’t thinking about…

When the economy rebounds - whether that’s late 2025 or 2026 - every major corporation will start deploying serious capital into AI.

Not just playing with prototypes, but full-on integrating of AI into products, services, and operations. That historical adoption of technology will demand an enormous jump in computing power.

The current power grid is nowhere close to being ready to supply sufficient power.

The Grid Can't Handle AI Without Nuclear

Most investors are aware that AI models - especially training models like GPT, Gemini, Claude, and others - are power hogs. But few realize just how dire the power situation is becoming.

A recent Goldman Sachs report projected that U.S. electricity demand from AI data centers could triple by 2030.

That growth would require the equivalent of hundreds of new power plants, and not just wind or solar - which can’t provide the kind of consistent, always-on power these systems need.

That’s where nuclear energy comes in. Specifically:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) like Google is backing via Kairos Power.

Microreactors, which are even smaller and being developed by companies like Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) for use in remote or off-grid data centers.

And existing large-scale nuclear operators like Constellation Energy (CEG), which already supplies zero-carbon baseload power to much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

These are the realistic options for providing the clean, reliable, and scalable electricity that AI data centers will need.

Investors caught on to this trend in 2024 as we saw companies like Nano Nuclear (NNE) and NuScale Energy (SMR) shoot higher following announcements from Microsoft and Alphabet that they were looking to these alternatives to power future data centers.

Nano Nuclear Energy – which began trading on the Nasdaq in May of 2024 – gained more than 1,000% in its first six months as traders had discovered the potential opportunity.

Shares of NuScale Energy (SMR) followed a similar course gaining over 1,200% at their highs for 2024.

Both stocks remain more than 600% higher than their 2024 lows, but the recent “risk-off” trade environment has the Nuclear AI stocks trading 50% lower than their highs.

Bear Markets Create the Best Buying Opportunities

Right now, we’re in the middle of what I’ve called a rolling bear market - led by deteriorating technical trends in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, falling consumer confidence, and cracks forming in the jobs and credit markets.

Most investors are playing defense. That’s reasonable, but it is always wise to be looking out 3–5 years and asking what themes are already locked in… even when economy isn’t cooperating just yet.

Nuclear-powered AI infrastructure is one of those long-term themes. It’s not waiting for the Fed. It’s not waiting for recession data. It’s continuing to be built now.

Today, in addition to Alphabet’s announcement, Nano Nuclear announced that the company had completed the retrofitting of its multimillion-dollar demonstration and testing facility in Westchester County, New York.

Buying Opportunities and Trade Ideas on Three AI Leaders

If you’re looking to get exposure to this long-term nuclear AI megatrend, here are three companies offering long-term buying opportunities.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) – Speculative Microreactor Play

Nano Nuclear Energy aims to build portable, ultra-small reactors that can power remote AI installations, Department of Defense facilities, or even modular server farms. It’s early — but the company is working with Department of Energy labs and gaining traction.

Nano Nuclear recently confirmed the that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its final Safety Evaluation approving the Fuel Qualification Methodology Topical Report for co's stationary KRONOS MMR Energy System design.

With this latest regulatory breakthrough, NANO Nuclear is now positioned to submit its Construction Permit Application for the KRONOS reactor. NANO Nuclear is advancing its vision to become a leader in small, clean energy technologies.

Nano Nuclear Technical Breakdown

Shares of Nano Nuclear are looking to form a long-term tradable bottom in the $20-$25 price range. The stock has been trading in this range since early April with support from its long-term 200-day moving average.

NNE’s 50-day moving average is trading above the stock in a bearish pattern. This suggests that the stock will have some overhead pressure at $25. A move above that key trendline will begin a shift of the stock back into a bullish trend.

$25 has long been a psychological trigger price for the stock, meaning that a move above the price will draw buying volume into the name fueling higher prices.

Support should remain in place at the stock’s 200-day moving average ($22.15). Any breach below that price should find additional support at $20, a good price to buy further into this long-term dip.

Long-term, investors should maintain an eye on the bullish trend that will form and a target price of $50.

Constellation Energy (CEG) – The Established Nuclear Leader

Constellation operates the largest fleet of nuclear reactors in the U.S. and has quietly become the go-to power partner for big tech firms needing clean, consistent power.

The company already serves hyperscale campuses and could expand their role in AI-driven energy procurement.

Constellation entered into an agreement to provide power directly to Microsoft’s AI expansions by way of the company’s properties at Three Mile Island.

Constellation is more like a defensive utility stock with a massive AI call option attached.

The company announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6. Earnings per share for the quarter missed analysts’ target, but the company’s year-over-year 10% revenue growth came in much stronger than expectations.

Constellation’s management also reaffirmed their outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

Constellation’s Price Analysis and Target

The stock recently moved above its longer-term 200-day moving average after a long-term consolidation at $200. That move - plus the 50-day moving average’s shift into a bullish trend – puts the stock on path to hit it’s $325 price level over the next 3-6 months.

Constellation shares touched their long-term 20-month moving average in April as market volatility caused a rush of fear-based selling, but support from that trendline averted a bear market slide.

Shares remain bullish with a 12-month target price of $350.

NuScale Power Corp (SMR) – The Deployable AI Solution

NuScale Power Corp (SMR) is one of the most advanced plays in the small modular reactor (SMR) space - and a company that investors should be watching closely as the AI-powered energy race accelerates.

Headquartered in Oregon, NuScale is the first and only company to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval for its SMR design, a major milestone that gives it a significant head start over competitors.

Its core product, the NuScale Power Module, is a 77-megawatt reactor that can be deployed in scalable clusters to meet variable energy demands. Up to 12 modules can be combined in one facility, giving utilities, governments, and private buyers a way to access baseload nuclear power without building massive multi-gigawatt plants.

The energy bottleneck is the biggest hurdle for AI infrastructure, NuScale may be holding one of the most attractive long-term solution with its deployable SMR’s.

SMR’s Current Technicals and Price Target

Like Nano Nuclear (NNE), NuScale Power’s price has been cut in half since posting its highs in November 2024.

Shares traded as low as $11 in April as investors shed speculative stocks from their portfolio amid historically high volatility from the White House’s tariff announcements. Those lows coincide with a series of support and resistance in 2024, making it what I call a “Muscle Memory” price.

SMR’s 50-day moving average is in the process of shifting from a bearish to bullish trend as the stock battles to move above $17.50. A move above that price will fortify the 50-day trend, forecasting higher prices over the next 4-6 weeks.

Like other stocks, SMR hit its 20-month moving average in April, testing the line between a long-term bull and bear market. Shares remain in a long-term bullish trend as a result.

Investors should expect resistance from the $20 price, but a move above this price will target another 25% gain as the stock next targets $25.

The AI Nuclear Bottom Line

This isn’t some far-off sci-fi scenario. The Google nuclear announcement today, combined with AI earnings momentum over the last two weeks, proves that this trend is still marching on. This will result in higher prices for AI Nuclear companies.

And in classic market fashion, it’s unfolding right when investors are distracted, fearful, and focused on the next tariff deal, CPI print or Fed announcement, but there’s more to this trade than those data points.

We’re heading into a multi-decade AI buildout that will reshape the global economy.

That buildout is bottlenecked by power — and nuclear is the only scalable answer.

The best companies building that future are on sale right now.

If you’re a long-term investor, this is the kind of moment you wait for. Bear markets bring pain, yes — but they also bring rare second chances to own the future at a discount.

The AI Nuclear trade offers investors that chance now.