BigBear.ai Declines 16%. Should You Buy or Sell the Dip on BBAI Stock?

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) has declined 16% from its peak to $6.5 at market open today. Investors are at a crossroads, since the broader AI industry remains red hot, with no sign of a slowdown yet. Meanwhile, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) broke through $145 and could hit fresh new highs once more.

BBAI could follow in the footsteps or continue sliding down after the rounded top pattern earlier this month.

My inkling is that BigBear.ai’s management will execute an at-the-market offering within months, or even weeks. Most other ‘Speculative Seven’ stocks have underlying businesses that have aggressively offloaded shares to improve their balance sheets. The additional cash on the balance sheet was seen as a big net positive for the company, leading to their shares going up even more. BigBear.ai is the odd one out since it is yet to take full advantage of this rally to improve its fundamentals.

The lack of cash (-$3m net cash, less than 1-year of runway) remains the biggest drawback, hence many investors are uninterested in taking up long-term positions.

Hold Your Horses

If you already own BBAI stock, I believe holding it would be the best course of action. If the broader market turns bearish, the stock could break below $6, or even $5, towards the $4.55 50-day MA.

If/when BigBear.ai announces a stock offering, I wouldn’t hesitate to add more BBAI stock immediately after.

If you have a high risk tolerance, you can still accumulate in the $6 to $7 range, as our Chief Analyst CJ points out. He has identified that BBAI bulls are preparing for a breakout to $10.