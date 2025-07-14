Buying Oklo Stock? Buy This 1 Stock Instead.

Oklo (NASDAQ:OKLO) has been an excellent way to play the paradigm shift in the energy sector as AI drives up electricity demand. The stock has soared almost 150% in the past six months and over 552% in the past year. Many believe it is poised to go to $100 or higher.

Perhaps that is possible in the long run, but there is an even better way to play small modular reactors. Conveniently, NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with the SMR ticker is the better stock to bet on if you want exposure to SMRs.

This is because NuScale has already been generating revenue, and President Donald Trump’s executive orders pertaining to SMRs could benefit this company early on. He has ordered a quadrupling of nuclear power output in the U.S., and SMRs will play a cornerstone role.

Why NuScale is positioned better

Unlike Oklo, NuScale already has approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its 50-MWe design and its uprated 77-MWe design. Oklo is looking at two to three years or more for approval.

A rising tide in this sector will certainly lift both boats, but NuScale can capture most of the early contracts.

Additionally, NuScale has $521 million in cash, a runway of over five years at the current trailing FCF. Oklo has $201 million in cash and a slightly smaller runway of around 4.5 years.

Over the past three months, both stocks have been neck and neck.

We’re still early when it comes to small modular reactors, so it’ll pay to be forward-looking. In this case, NuScale seems to be the clear winner among the two.

I’d still suggest buying OKLO stock alongside SMR stock, but having a higher weight on SMR stock is the smarter move.