Could Nvidia (NVDA) Leap to $5 Trillion This Year? Here’s What May Happen.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) proved naysayers wrong yet again as the company became the first one to hit a $4 trillion market capitalization. However, the market seems unsure today as NVDA stock is bouncing back and forth at that valuation, which may indicate that Wall Street is pricing it in as a ceiling.

If Nvidia breaks through, the next leg up could take it to $5 trillion, and beyond.

The question is, is that possible this year, or is NVDA stock poised to plateau and cool off once more?

Too close to call in the near-term

At the moment, NVDA stock is neither attractive nor unattractive. It looks like the perfect setup for Wall Street to consolidate and hold at $4 trillion before the next earnings report brings more clarity.

That could open the floodgates to $200 and beyond, or it could send the stock back down if Nvidia disappoints. The latter is possible since restrictions on chip exports to China have not been lifted, and Huawei keeps making inroads in the AI chip industry. The Chinese market could indeed, to a great extent, be lost. China constitutes 13.1% of revenue (including Hong Kong).

One could rationalize it’s much higher, since Singapore constitutes 18.1% of Nvidia’s sales. China has been accused of ‘smuggling’ restricted chips from there.

But again, a substantial loss of China-derived revenue will take more than just a quarter to materialize.

Why I’d still buy

Nvidia’s Q1 earnings report managed to satisfy Wall Street due to the gaming segment jumping 48% sequentially, offsetting the slight Data Center segment miss. Gaming may again rescue Nvidia in Q2.

The renewed AI hype cycle is unlikely to come to an abrupt end. Markets are brushing off tariff risks, and Nvidia hitting a $5 trillion valuation looks more likely than not if this trend continues. Buying at current multiples still leaves room for 25%-plus upside if NVDA stock peaks at around 66x earnings, like it did late last year. That would lead to a $5 trillion valuation and a stock price over $205.