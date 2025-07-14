Five Stocks to Watch: Bullish Breakouts, Bearish Reversals, and One Under $10

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) designs, manufactures, and sells servers, storage systems, PCs, and IT infrastructure solutions for businesses and consumers. As a key player in enterprise computing and AI-driven data infrastructure, Dell is a critical supplier to global organizations modernizing their tech stacks.

After a volatile stretch, Dell shares are regaining momentum. The stock is up 10% year-to-date and 50% over the past three months. The move signals renewed investor confidence despite a mixed quarter. While Dell missed EPS expectations last quarter, management raised forward-looking guidance for both earnings and revenue, a move that helped stabilize sentiment.

The upcoming earnings report on August 28 will be a key catalyst, especially as investors look for confirmation that demand for servers and enterprise hardware is strengthening post, tariff uncertainty. Dell has been climbing steadily since its April low, mirroring the broader move in the data infrastructure space.

From a technical standpoint, Dell’s 50, day-moving average turned bullish in late May, and a Golden Cross pattern formed last week. That signal suggests the current uptrend is likely to continue into year-end.

The stock is trading above its long-term 20, month moving average which is also in a bullish trend higher.

With the long, term trend intact and institutional sentiment improving, Dell is set to make a run toward $150 over the next 12–18 months.

Growth Stock of the Week: Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a regional banking powerhouse with a focus on mortgage lending, small business banking, and consumer financial services. The bank recently announced a strategic acquisition in Texas, expanding its footprint into higher, growth markets and positioning itself for broader regional scale.

Earnings are due later this week, coinciding with reports from other large and regional banks. HBAN has built a strong reputation for consistently beating EPS estimates, and another solid quarter could be the catalyst that pushes shares to new all, time highs.

As interest rates begin to move lower in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, both mortgage and small business activity are expected to rise, both direct tailwinds for HBAN’s core business.

Shares are up 6% year-to-date and 30% over the last 12 months. Technically, the stock is building strong momentum. A bullish Golden Cross pattern formed two weeks ago, and both the 50-and 200-day-moving averages are trending higher. Shares are currently approaching all-time highs near $18, with a breakout likely to trigger a run toward the $25 level.

HBAN remains in a long-term bullish trend with both technical and fundamental catalysts aligning.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a U.S., based precious metals producer with active operations in gold and silver across North America. The company explores, develops, and operates mining projects, giving investors direct exposure to rising bullion prices.

With gold and silver both locked in long, term bullish trends, CDE is riding the wave. Year, to, date, the stock is up 65%, fueled by both macro catalysts - like U.S. dollar weakness and global market uncertainty - and an increasingly bullish technical setup.

The breakout above $7 in May was a key turning point, flipping CDE’s 50, day-moving average into an uptrend and attracting fresh buying interest. Soon after, a Golden Cross pattern confirmed the shift in momentum, pointing to the potential for sustained upside.

Now, shares are pressing against $10, a key psychological resistance level. A decisive move above that price would likely trigger another leg higher, with a technical target of $12 in the coming months.

With strong tailwinds in both the metals market and on the chart, Coeur Mining is positioned for continued long-term market outperformance.

Income Stock of the Week: Realty Income Corp. (O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial properties under long, term, triple, net lease agreements. Known for paying a reliable monthly dividend, the stock currently yields 5.48%, making it a compelling choice for income, focused investors.

The macro backdrop is turning increasingly favorable. Real estate markets are positioning for a multi-year rally as expectations for lower interest rates build. For Realty Income, that means improved refinancing conditions and rising asset values—both of which have been constrained by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes in recent years.

Shares of O are up 13% year, to, date, and the chart just flashed a bullish Golden Cross signal as the 50, day-moving average moved above the 200, day. That crossover points to growing momentum, with the next resistance level near $60. A breakout above that zone would open the door to a long, awaited return to multi-year highs.

With the long, term trend intact and macro tailwinds forming, Realty Income remains a strong candidate for income and capital appreciation. Technical targets suggest $70 is a reasonable upside over the next 6–12 months as refinancing headwinds fade.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Caleres (CAL)

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is a footwear retailer and wholesaler, owning brands such as Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Sam Edelman. The company sources a significant portion of its inventory from India, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, regions directly impacted by new U.S. tariffs set to take effect on August 1.

As the consumer discretionary sector weakens under the weight of inflationary risks and slowing demand, CAL faces growing pressure. Shares have been in a confirmed long, term bear market trend since December 2024, breaking below the key 20, month moving average for the first time since mid, 2023.

Historically, the last time CAL entered a similar technical setup—from 2019 to 2020—it lost 85% of its value. So far in 2025, shares are down 37% year-to-date and 56% over the last 12 months. A brief bounce off $12 appears to be a classic “dead cat bounce,” with the stock already rejected at its declining 50, day-moving average.

CAL is now likely to retest the $12 level before continuing its decline toward $10, where round, numbered support may offer temporary stability.

With tariff uncertainty mounting and technical signals pointing lower, Caleres remains firmly in a long, term downtrend with a downside price target of $10, roughly 30% below current levels.