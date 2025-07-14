Forget Fair Value: These Stocks Might Jump Thanks to Favorable Quant Setups

It doesn’t take much to find the hottest-trending stocks to buy in the market right now. No, the real question is, which one of these securities offer the potential for upside? It’s to answer this basic inquiry that that the methodologies of fundamental and technical analysis exist. Still, a thought experiment may be helpful in illustrating a key point about market dynamics.

Imagine flipping a coin a hundred times every business day. Assuming that the coin is fair and the surrounding environment is normal (for lack of a better word), what you flip on Monday will have no bearing on what you flip on Tuesday. Obviously, this is because coin tosses represent random events.

Now imagine that the market is random. If so, that Monday ended the session in the black would have no impact on Tuesday’s session. Further, one could look at market breadth — or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions — across various intervals in the past and the result would be roughly the same; that is, the chance of upside during the observed intervals should land around 50%.

However, that’s not what we observe at all. Instead, it’s clear that the market responds to sentiments broadcasted in prior sessions that extend well beyond the baseline performance of all aggregated price data. Certainly, some demand profiles or architectures feature upside probabilities that are conspicuously above 50%. The idea that the market is taking a random walk can be safely disregarded, in my opinion.

Most importantly, because the market isn’t random and responds to prior sentiments, it statistically holds to reason that there is a time to buy and a time to sell. That’s the essence of applied game theory in finance — and we’ll be using this logic to decipher the three stocks to buy below.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

On Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) ranked among the most actively traded stocks, according to Yahoo Finance. Despite the interest in TSM stock, it hasn’t been a particularly strong performance this week, dipping half-a-percent over the trailing five sessions. Still, TSM’s quantitative signal implies that a northward trek could be on the table.

In the past two months, TSM stock printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a positive trajectory across the 10-week period. Admittedly, converting TSM’s price action into market breadth compresses its magnitude dynamism into a simple binary code. Still, the beauty of this code is that it can be tracked empirically, forming the foundation of past analogs for the express purpose of extracting forward probabilities.

For example, through past analogs, we can identify that the 6-4-U sequence has materialized 39 times since January 2019. Notably, in 61.54% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.61%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market for a second week, speculators may anticipate a median performance boost of 2.74%.

Those who are aggressive but still rational may want to consider the 235/240 bull call spread expiring Aug. 1. This transaction involves buying the $235 call and simultaneously selling the $240 call, for a net debit paid of $200 (the most that can be lost in the trade). Should TSM stock rise through the short strike price ($240) at expiration, the maximum reward is $300.

JD.com (JD)

Another idea worth keeping on the radar this week is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Frankly, JD stock hasn’t looked enticing for market participants not involved in the short side of the trade. In the past five sessions, JD stumbled 2.42%. Since the beginning of this year, the equity is down more than 10%, a victim of uncertainty amid President Trump’s tariffs.

Still, this could get interesting, at least for options traders. In the past two months, JD stock has printed a 3-7-D sequence: three up weeks, seven down weeks, negative trajectory. Ordinarily, the balance of distributive sessions outweighing accumulative might scare off some folks. To be sure, it is a relatively rare sequence, having materialized only 27 times.

Here’s the thing, though: in 59.26% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 5.07%. That’s a big jump that past analogs are suggesting could occur if the statistical winds blow as expected. Further, the long-side success ratio is a noticeable leap from the baseline probability of only 49.85%.

From an empirical standpoint, the 3-7-D sequence is incentivizing a debit-based strategy. Those interested may consider the 31/33 bull call spread expiring Aug. 1. While it’s a bit of a push to reach the $33 target, the breakeven price for this transaction is a relatively reasonable $31.85.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

On the surface, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) represents a profound concept: integrate technology and innovations (such as telehealth) throughout the entire health insurance ecosystem. Unfortunately, the idea hasn’t generated sustained optimism. For example, in the past 52 weeks, OSCR stock is down nearly 13%. Since its initial public offering, the equity dropped more than half of its market value.

Still, there’s reason to be hopeful, especially if you’re an options trader. In the past two months, OSCR stock has printed a 4-6-U sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, positive trajectory. This is a rare sequence as the balance of distributive sessions outweighs accumulative; thus, it has only materialized 12 times since Oscar’s IPO.

However, what’s really intriguing is that in nearly 67% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 6.79%. On Friday, OSCR stock closed at $14.38, meaning that it’s possible for the security to hit $15.36, perhaps up to $15.50 due to the psychological importance.

Aggressive traders may consider the 14.50/15.50 bull call spread expiring Aug. 1. This transaction requires a net debit of $50 and the maximum reward is also $50, translating to a payout of 100%.