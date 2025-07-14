Nancy Pelosi Rakes In the Dough With Massive Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Bet

Nancy Pelosi has gained notoriety on Wall Street due to her making bold investment decisions that have paid off time and time again. If you copied Pelosi’s trades from mid-2014 to today, you’d have massively outperformed the S&P 500. Her portfolio gained 712.4% in that timeframe, compared to 231.62% for the SPY.

And so far this year, her portfolio is still shattering records.

AVGO bet pays off

Around one year ago, she purchased 200 call options representing 20,000 shares (split-adjusted) of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock at $80 each. This gives her the right, but not the obligation, to buy 20,000 AVGO shares at $80. She was essentially betting that AVGO stock would be significantly higher in one year.

And that bet has paid off in spades. She exercised those call options right at the expiry date, netting 20,000 AVGO shares at a discount of around 68%.

Pelosi has since held on to these shares, gaining another 10.46% since she exercised her call options. The SPY in comparison is only up by 4.57%.

Exercising those calls likely made her around $3.86 million, which is now $4.26 million (plus that 10.46% gain since).

It’s still a drop in the bucket compared to her estimated net worth of $257.68 million.

Pelosi’s current bets

Nancy Pelosi bought more call options of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Tempus (NASDAQ:TEM), and Vistra (NYSE:VST) just three days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Collectively, these options are doing outstandingly well so far.