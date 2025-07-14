Stocks

SoundHound $20 Target Despite Monday’s Downgrade

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar July 14, 2025

SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) is today’s stock to watch as traders digest a downgrade from Piper Sandler and prepare for a critical earnings report in early August. While near-term sentiment has shifted, the stock remains in a long-term bullish trend with strong technical support and options market activity pointing to a potential upside breakout.

Analyst Downgrade, But Bullish Metrics Intact

Piper Sandler downgraded SoundHound to Neutral from Overweight this morning, citing valuation and near-term volatility. The firm maintained a $12 price target. This comes just weeks ahead of SoundHound’s Q2 earnings report, scheduled for August 7.

Wall Street expects the company to post a loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.88 million, which would represent a 144% increase year-over-year. While that growth is slightly below last quarter’s 151.2%, it still reflects explosive expansion and strong demand for AI-driven voice and audio applications.

Partnership Momentum: Allina Health & "Alli"

Back in May, SoundHound announced a strategic partnership with Allina Health, deploying “Alli,” a virtual healthcare assistant powered by SoundHound’s Amelia conversational AI platform. This move further solidifies the company’s footprint in healthcare AI, a fast-growing vertical with massive market potential.

Options Market Signals: Pullback Before Breakout?

Options activity suggests that traders are positioning for a pullback toward $10, followed by a potential move to $15. There’s heavy call volume in both July and August expirations, particularly at the $10 and $15 strike prices—a setup consistent with accumulation patterns and bullish speculation ahead of earnings.

Technical Picture: Golden Cross Setup

The technical chart supports that thesis. SoundHound’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both trending higher, confirming a bullish long-term trend. More importantly, the 50-day is on the verge of completing a “Golden Cross”, a historically reliable bullish signal that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day.

The last Golden Cross on SoundHound occurred in March 2024, just before the stock surged from $4 to $10 in less than a month. If history rhymes, a similar move could be underway.

Both moving averages are now rising and converging around the $10.50 support zone, which should serve as a strong “Buy the Dip” level for long-term investors.

Bottom Line: Still on Track for $20

Despite today’s downgrade, SoundHound remains technically sound. The stock is in a confirmed uptrend, institutional partnerships are gaining traction, and bullish options positioning is building ahead of earnings.

With a strong support zone at $10.50, and a technical setup pointing to higher prices over the next 3–6 months, SoundHound remains on track for a long-term price target of $20.

