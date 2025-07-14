Stocks Slip as Tariff Shocks and Safe-Haven Spikes Set the Tone

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 14, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: ~6,283 (–0.5%) 10‑Yr Treasury Yield: ~4.35% (+0.01pts) Nasdaq 100 Futures: ~23,000 (–0.5%) Crude Oil (WTI): ~$68.6 (–1.0%) Dow Jones Futures: –0.6% Gold Futures: 3,364 (+0.3%) VIX: 15.9 (+1.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$121,900 (new all‑time high)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Notices and Commodities

1. Tariff Shock

President Trump re-ignited trade war fears this weekend by announcing new 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico. That’s rattling markets just as earnings season kicks off. The EU has delayed retaliation for now, but the threat of an August 1 trade cliff is enough to inject volatility back into equities.

2. Safe Haven Surge: Gold and Silver

Gold is breaking out again, trading at a 3-week high, while silver just hit its highest level in 14 years. Investors are clearly hedging political risk and rising uncertainty. Expect this trend to continue if CPI runs hot tomorrow.

3. Bitcoin Blasts Through $122K

Crypto is ripping higher, led by Bitcoin’s move above $122,000. Institutional demand and a pro-crypto regulatory push in Washington are driving the move. The narrative here is shifting fast—and risk-on names like Coinbase (COIN) are benefitting as well as the Bicoin exchange traded funds like ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB).

4. Earnings Season Begins

Fastenal (FAST) kicked off Q2 earnings this morning with a solid beat: $2.08B in revenue, $0.29 EPS. It’s a small name, but it opens the floodgates for a week that includes JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and tech giant Netflix.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Amazon (AMZN): $225.20 — Prime Day 2025 delivers record sales and savings in expanded four-day shopping event.

Kenvue (KVUE): $21.15 (+4.5%) — Popping on news that its CEO is stepping down and the company is undergoing a strategic review. That language usually signals a potential breakup, sale, or major restructuring.

nCino (NCNO): $34.90 (+5.0%) — Upgraded to Outperform at Baird, with analysts bullish on new revenue opportunities from recent initiatives. This one’s quietly been building momentum.

CrowdStrike (CRWD): $384.20 (–2.3%) — Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley after a 50% run since April. Analysts still like the long-term story but are taking some chips off the table.

Rivian (RIVN): $14.45 (–1.3%) — Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Analysts are now questioning long-term demand for the R2 and R3 models after Rivian’s recent production and pricing reset.

Conagra (CAG): $19.70 (–3.3%) — Weak Q4 results and softer FY26 guidance are weighing on the stock. A defensive name that’s not acting defensive.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades: Wall Street is getting a bit more constructive on several key names this morning:

Ally Financial (ALLY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at BTIG Research.

Global Payments (GPN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen; price target $84.

Hyatt (H) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; price target set at $41.

Paymentus (PAY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James; price target $84.

Downgrades

Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research.

downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research. Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; price target cut to $75.

downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; price target cut to $75. CrowdStrike (CRWD) d owngraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; price target trimmed to $495.

owngraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; price target trimmed to $495. Rivian (RIVN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim.

downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Citizens JMP.

downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Citizens JMP. SoundHound (SOUN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; price target lowered to $12.

What to Watch Today

Tariffs

We’re closing in on the August 1 deadline, and tariff headlines are flying around like a fifth-grade classroom scrambling to turn in homework. This weekend’s 30% tariff announcement on the EU and Mexico will test whether the market still believes in the “T.A.C.O. Trade” — Trump Always Chickens Out.

The EU is the U.S.’s largest trading partner, so expect fast-moving negotiations. But don’t forget what happened in April — the market doesn’t handle tariff tantrums well. Be ready for more volatility.

The “VIX”

It’s not too early to start watching the VIX at 20. The so-called “Fear Index” just hit its lowest levels since February, a sign that investors are getting too comfortable. Historically, two consecutive closes above 20 signal it’s time to brace for a 5–10% correction. August and September are notoriously weak months — and we’re heading right into the storm.

Market Breadth

The number of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages has been stuck near the top of its range for weeks. Translation: momentum is stalling. Keep your eyes on the big names driving this market — Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Amazon (AMZN), and IBM (IBM). If they roll over, it could mark the start of a fast and aggressive pullback, not just a pause.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The market is facing real tests on multiple fronts this week — not just from inflation data and earnings season, but from rising volatility and escalating tariffs. Gold and silver are screaming “risk-off,” while Bitcoin is telling you where the new money is flowing.

Don’t get lulled by the low VIX or the recent run in tech. Momentum is stalling, breadth is narrowing, and tariff drama is back on the table. A two-day VIX close above 20 or a breakdown in leadership stocks like NVDA, PLTR, and AMZN will be your early warnings.

This isn’t the time to chase stocks higher. It’s the time to tighten up your playbook, raise cash where appropriate, and prepare for a pullback by building the list of stocks that you want to buy during a correction, complete with target prices.

August and September are historically rough, especially after a bountiful June and July like we’ve had this year.