Traders Are Watching Nokia (NOK) for a Turnaround—And This Setup Might Surprise You

On the surface, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) — the iconic Finnish telecom and IT powerhouse — seems to be doing alright for itself. No, it’s not lighting up the board like its technology peers. However, NOK stock is up over 12% since the beginning of this year. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 has only gained 6.43% during the same frame.

Still, that’s not to say that NOK stock doesn’t have its concerns. On a fundamental note, HMD — the company behind Nokia smartphones — has called it quits on the U.S. market. While HMD is a separate entity from Nokia, the latter receives royalty payments from the former. Therefore, the exit could be loosely interpreted as a loss of brand prestige.

Whatever the case, NOK stock has not been free from the consequences of investor skepticism. In the trailing five sessions, NOK declined by more than 4%. Over the past month, the equity slipped 6.39%. Still, because of the underperformance, Nokia may be intriguing from a quantitative perspective.

Understanding the Thought Process of the Quant

Let’s just be blunt here. When reading a financial publication about Nokia, you’re not here for someone to rehash other people’s opinions. You don’t have a reading problem nor are you looking just for curation. Instead, you want to know whether buying NOK stock is a worthwhile idea or not. We’ll get to that very point but first, we should consider a thought experiment.

Imagine flipping a coin a hundred times every business day. Assuming that the coin is tampered with and the surrounding environment is consistent, what you flip on Monday will have no bearing on what you flip on Tuesday. Obviously, coin tosses are random events so you would expect no informational edge using statistics.

Now imagine that the market is random. If so, Monday’s upside performance would have no impact on Tuesday’s session. Moreover, one could look at market breadth — or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions — across various intervals in the past and the result would be about the same; that is, the chance of upside during the observed intervals should land around 50%.

However, that’s not what we see at all. By converting the price action of NOK stock into market breadth sequences and segregating them into different structures across rolling 10-week intervals, we arrive at the following demand profile:

Ticker L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Delta Median Return if Up NOK 2-8-D 8 87.50% 52.35% 35.15% 3.23% NOK 3-7-D 19 52.63% 52.35% 0.28% 1.39% NOK 4-6-D 26 61.54% 52.35% 9.19% 2.87% NOK 4-6-U 13 38.46% 52.35% -13.89% 1.38% NOK 5-5-D 39 58.97% 52.35% 6.62% 2.42% NOK 5-5-U 27 51.85% 52.35% -0.50% 1.93% NOK 6-4-D 17 64.71% 52.35% 12.36% 2.98% NOK 6-4-U 47 42.55% 52.35% -9.80% 2.15% NOK 7-3-D 2 50.00% 52.35% -2.35% 0.26% NOK 7-3-U 54 57.41% 52.35% 5.06% 2.11% NOK 8-2-U 11 18.18% 52.35% -34.17% 4.92%

Why are these demand profiles so important? They demonstrate that the market is not taking a random walk but in many ways hinges on prior sentiments. Certain market sequences yield greater probabilities than what you might expect from a random distribution.

It follows, then, that by using statistical analysis and applied game theory, bullish speculators can wait for the right hand before placing a wager on NOK stock.

Rolling the Dice the Smart Way

By converting price action into market breadth, we can work with a unified language across the entire dataset, thereby making statistics a sensible methodology. Using this framework, we can translate NOK stock’s price action over the past two months as a 6-4-D sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a negative trajectory across the 10-week period.

This nomenclature might seem odd at first. But the beauty of this simplified binary code is that it can easily form the basis of past analogs, which can then be used to extract forward probabilities. For example, because the 6-4-D is a falsifiable sequence, we can empirically determine that since January 2019, it has materialized 17 times.

More importantly, in 64.71% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.98%. Should the bulls maintain control for a second straight week, the expected median performance is another 0.56% tacked onto the prior return.

On Friday, NOK stock closed at $4.98. Based on the implications of the 6-4-D sequence, NOK could potentially drive up to $5.16 over the next two to three weeks.

Choosing a Strategy for Nokia

Using the market intelligence above, the easiest way to approach NOK stock is to buy the security in the open market. That would be the no-fuss approach but it would also be the least exciting, especially for those seeking greater leverage.

A higher-risk idea is to buy the $5 call expiring Sep. 19 of this year. Due to the underperformance of NOK stock, the premium dropped by 20% on Friday, with the ask now coming in at 27 cents (or $27 when applying the options multiplier). With more than two months to expiration, this is a tempting proposition.

Lastly, intrepid investors may consider multi-leg options strategies, specifically the bull call spread. However, what I don’t like about NOK stock is the lack of realistic options (pun intended). For example, the most rational trade, in my opinion, is the 5.00/5.50 bull spread expiring Aug. 1. But that’s a relative statement as I don’t see NOK reaching $5.50 in less than three weeks.

With everything in mind, the aforementioned September calls look tempting for the speculator. This way, you’re using math to guide your decision-making process, which may instill greater confidence.