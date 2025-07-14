Why Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Is Quietly Positioning for a Major Natural Gas Revival

Options traders seeking a quick hit may want to aim their crosshairs at natural gas giant Williams Companies (WMB). As a processing and transportation specialist, Williams plays a critical role in the broader economy. Therefore, even with uncertainties associated with hydrocarbons amid a wider push toward green solutions, WMB stock managed to gain nearly 37% over the past 52 weeks.

Thanks to the pro-oil and gas policies of the Trump administration, Williams looks even more intriguing as a longer-term investment. However, as I’ll explain below, WMB stock could also attract options traders and those with a shorter-term time horizon.

At the heart of any investment or trading thesis is a probabilistic argument — whether it’s explicitly stated or not. You’re not here to read curated opinions about the target enterprise’s business; instead, you want to know whether the underlying security represents a compelling buying idea. I believe WMB stock is such an idea but my argument centers on the quantitative rather than the fundamental or technical.

First, we must recognize that the market does not take a random walk but is instead influenced by past sentiments. Imagine flipping a coin a hundred times a day. What you flip on Monday will have no bearing on what you flip on Tuesday. Likewise, if the market were random, Monday’s performance would have no influence on Tuesday’s session.

But that’s not what we see and this is where things get very interesting.

Using Principles of Game Theory to Decipher WMB Stock

Let’s shift to another thought experiment. Imagine converting all price action of WMB stock into weekly sessions of market breadth — basically up weeks or down weeks. From there, visualize segregating price action into distinct demand structures across 10-week intervals. Performing this exercise from January 2019 onward reveals the following:

L10 Category. Up Probability. Baseline Probability. Delta. Median Return if Up. 2-8-D 40.00% 53.82% -13.82% 0.63% 3-7-D 54.17% 53.82% 0.35% 1.64% 4-6-D 61.54% 53.82% 7.72% 1.91% 4-6-U 75.00% 53.82% 21.18% 1.73% 5-5-D 52.78% 53.82% -1.04% 1.97% 5-5-U 47.46% 53.82% -6.36% 2.71% 6-4-D 83.33% 53.82% 29.51% 4.64% 6-4-U 52.46% 53.82% -1.36% 2.36% 7-3-U 50.00% 53.82% -3.82% 1.86% 8-2-U 22.22% 53.82% -31.60% 1.08% 9-1-U 33.33% 53.82% -20.49% 2.43%

In the past two months, WMB stock printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with a negative trajectory across the 10-week period. Over the past six-and-a-half years, this sequence has materialized 39 times. Notably, in 61.54% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 1.91%.

On Friday, WMB stock closed at $58.22. Therefore, the flashing of the 4-6-D implies a quick jump to $59.33. If the bulls maintain control for a second week, there’s a possible pathway to $60.

Historically, the aforementioned sequence has signaled a sentiment reversal. As a baseline, the chance that WMB will rise on any given week is 53.67%. Therefore, this quant signal is effectively providing nearly 8 percentage points of favorable odds to the bullish speculator, incentivizing a debit-based strategy.

With the above market intelligence in mind, aggressive traders may consider the 58/60 bull call spread expiring July 25. This transaction involves buying the $58 call and simultaneously selling the $60 call, for net debit paid of $95 (the most that can be lost in the trade). Should WMB stock rise through the short strike price ($60) at expiration, the maximum reward is $105, a payout of roughly 111%.