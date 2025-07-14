Why You Should Buy This Underappreciated AI StockBefore Wednesday

The Unsung Hero of AI’s Chip Revolution

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI), one company quietly powers the chips driving the revolution: ASML Holding (ASML).

As the global leader in photolithography systems, ASML produces machines critical for manufacturing the advanced semiconductors used in AI, smartphones, and computers. Its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which etch intricate circuits onto silicon wafers, are indispensable for industry giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Intel (INTC), and Samsung.

Without ASML’s technology, the AI boom – fueling everything from ChatGPT to autonomous vehicles – would stall. Holding a 90% market share in lithography, ASML is a linchpin in the semiconductor supply chain, enabling the high-performance chips that make AI applications possible.

Yet, despite its pivotal role, ASML remains underappreciated by many investors, overshadowed by flashier AI names. With ASML stock trading at a discount and earnings due out Wednesday, now is the time to consider this hidden gem.

The Catalyst for Next-Stage Growth

ASML's earnings report presents a potential turning point for investors. Analysts expect revenue of approximately $7.56 billion, up from $6.2 billion last year, a 21% increase, with earnings of $5.93 per share, reflecting its steady growth.

New orders, a key indicator of future revenue, are projected to hit $6.4 billion, driven by robust AI demand from TSM and SK Hynix. However, recent softness in orders – the first quarter came in below expectations – has weighed on the stock, which dropped 6% after the last report.

Lithography Dominance for the Next Two Decades

Wall Street sees this as a buying opportunity, arguing that short-term fluctuations mask ASML’s long-term dominance.

Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $960 per ADR, up from a previous target of $850 per ADR, implying 20% upside from its current price of $801 per share. ASML stock trades at a modest 26x 2025 earnings and 23x 2026 earnings. The consensus view of ASML stock, however, is $907 per ADR.

Morningstar’s confidence stems from ASML’s unchallenged position in the lithography market, which it expects to dominate for at least the next two decades. The company’s EUV machines, priced at $250 million to $350 million each, are unmatched by competitors like Canon or Nikon, who lag in this critical technology.

ASML’s wide economic moat – built on decades of expertise, high switching costs for chipmakers, and a $4.6 billion annual R&D budget – ensures its leadership. Chipmakers like TSM design their factories around ASML’s machines, making a switch to competitors costly and risky. This entrenched position, combined with recurring service revenue from its 90% operational machine base, provides ASML with stable, high-margin cash flows.

Analysts forecast revenue growth of 10% annually through 2030, reaching $64 billion, within management’s $50 billion to $70 billion guidance.

Why ASML Is a Buy Right Now

So, why is ASML stock a buy now? First, the stock’s current valuation reflects an overly pessimistic view. At 26x 2025 earnings, it trades in line with past periods of macro uncertainty, like October 2022 or March 2020, when it proved resilient.

The recent dip, fueled by tariff fears and a potential 2026 recession, ignores ASML’s structural advantages. AI-driven demand from TSM (which is increasing capex spending 34%) and memory makers like SK Hynix (capex up 30%) is set to accelerate, while traditional markets like smartphones and automotive are expected to rebound in 2026.

ASML’s ability to boost wafer productivity also justifies its premium pricing, lowering costs for clients and reinforcing its value proposition.

A Cash-Flow Powerhouse

Second, ASML’s business model is a cash-flow machine. Beyond equipment sales, its service revenue – expected to exceed 150% of EUV machine sales – offers predictable, high-margin income. This dual revenue stream cushions ASML against the semiconductor industry’s cyclicality, a risk that bears often overstate.

While US export controls to China and reliance on suppliers like Carl Zeiss pose potential challenges, ASML’s exemplary capital allocation (including a $14 billion buyback program) offset those concerns.

Its balance sheet, with $9.1 billion in cash and modest debt, supports further innovation and shareholder returns.

A Smart Bet on the Future

ASML offers investors a rare blend of growth and stability. It’s not a speculative AI startup but a proven leader in a niche yet critical market. The upcoming earnings could serve as a catalyst, especially if order momentum rebounds or guidance remains strong.

Even if macro headwinds persist, ASML’s long-term outlook is rock-solid, underpinned by AI’s insatiable demand for advanced chips. Wednesday’s earnings could be the spark that reignites interest in this undervalued stock. It makes ASML stock a compelling pick for those looking to invest in AI’s backbone without chasing overhyped names.