Featured

Buy The Dip In This “Mini Palantir” (BBAI) NOW!

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar July 15, 2025

BigBear.ai Could Explode Before Earnings - Here's the Setup

BigBear.ai is now being referred to as a “mini Palantir” as the company announced signing several military and intelligence contracts.  The stock just pulled back to a textbook buy zone at $6.50, and with earnings on August 12, the clock is ticking.

In my latest video, I break down the key support levels, options market signals, and why this could be a fast 25–35% move back to $8 or higher.

It’s the same setup we nailed with Palantir… and it’s happening again. Don’t miss it.

More Trending Stories from Money Morning
Recommended

Popular Articles

Five Stocks to Watch: Bullish Breakouts, Bearish Reversals, and One Under $10
July 14, 2025
Gold vs. Bitcoin: What Traders Should Buy Now
July 2, 2025
Market Brief Why Stocks Keep Climbing Despite Trump’s Chaos
July 2, 2025
Gold Drops 5% - Buy this Dip AGAIN
June 30, 2025