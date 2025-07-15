Buy The Dip In This “Mini Palantir” (BBAI) NOW!

BigBear.ai Could Explode Before Earnings - Here's the Setup
BigBear.ai is now being referred to as a “mini Palantir” as the company announced signing several military and intelligence contracts. The stock just pulled back to a textbook buy zone at $6.50, and with earnings on August 12, the clock is ticking.
In my latest video, I break down the key support levels, options market signals, and why this could be a fast 25–35% move back to $8 or higher.
It’s the same setup we nailed with Palantir… and it’s happening again. Don’t miss it.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission