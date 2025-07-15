Is It Too Late to Buy the Dip on the Trade Desk (TTD) Stock?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) fell from its grace this spring due to the company posting its first revenue miss in 33 quarters, along with a weak Q1 guidance. TTD stock was down over 67% from its late 2024 peak to its trough in April.

However, TTD stock has been recovering sharply as the earnings misses and the weak guidance are being mitigated. The company is returning to a cadence of beating analyst expectations again.

The stock rose by double digits today after it was announced that The Trade Desk is becoming the newest member of the S&P 500.

TTD stock is now up 83.6% from its April trough. Is it too late to buy?

Why more upside is ahead for TTD stock

All the way back in March, I tagged TTD stock as one having triple-digit upside after plunging. The upside potential has narrowed, but considerable gains seem ahead as the company returns to its normal trajectory.

In Q1, EPS came in at $0.33 and beat the $0.26 estimate. Revenue also beat estimates and came in at $616 million vs. $575.62 million consensus, up 25.4%.

Q2 guidance came in line with expectations, and the stock seems set to regain its historical premium.

The Trade Desk has $1.4 billion in net cash, is a very profitable tech company with a 26.7% TTM FCF margin. It is also resilient to tariffs, and sales growth in the coming years is expected to be nearly 20% annually. The future looks stellar here.

If TTD keeps outperforming estimates, I believe the stock could be well over $160 by 2027, though the broader market would have to cooperate.