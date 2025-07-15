NVO Stock Bulls Have History on Their Side—Here’s How to Exploit It

Adventurous speculators interested in a quick-strike opportunity may want to set their sights on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). It’s quite possible that market makers may have favorably mispriced NVO stock call spreads, making the Danish multinational pharmaceutical an attractive idea.

To really understand the opportunity, though, it’s helpful to consider the discipline of options trading as a competition. Using the principles of game theory optimized for the equities sector, the main directive is to place a wager when the odds favor you and avoiding betting when they don’t. However, to utilize such principles requires the competition to speak a unified language.

Too often, traders look at raw share price to decipher patterns and probabilistic trends. But the problem with this approach is that share price represents an unbounded, continuous signal. Therefore, it’s difficult (if not outright impossible) to conduct meaningful statistical analyses given the often-wild fluctuations across time.

In my view, it’s helpful to convert the chaos of price action into market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions. Market breadth answers the core inquiry: at the end of the day, were investors as a collective whole net buyers or net sellers? By compressing the various magnitudes of demand into root behavioral states (i.e. bullish or bearish), we can more easily identify recurring patterns.

Based on past analogs, these patterns can also be studied for their behavioral state transitions or how one profile evolves into another. This is how we can better determine not only the expected trajectory of a particular stock but when the move might materialize.

Putting Theory into Action for NVO Stock

Conducting the above exercise for NVO stock across 10-week intervals and segregating the demand profiles into discrete categories, we get the following breakdown:

L10 Category. Sample Size. Up Probability. Baseline Probability. Median Return if Up. 2-8-D 3 66.67% 56.60% 3.07% 3-7-D 15 66.67% 56.60% 3.61% 3-7-U 4 75.00% 56.60% 3.47% 4-6-D 37 62.16% 56.60% 2.90% 4-6-U 20 70.00% 56.60% 2.31% 5-5-D 31 48.39% 56.60% 2.57% 5-5-U 35 42.86% 56.60% 1.03% 6-4-D 20 60.00% 56.60% 1.89% 6-4-U 63 61.90% 56.60% 2.25% 7-3-D 6 50.00% 56.60% 4.65% 7-3-U 52 46.15% 56.60% 1.11% 8-2-D 1 0.00% 56.60% N/A 8-2-U 24 62.50% 56.60% 2.23% 9-1-U 9 55.56% 56.60% 2.98% 10-0-U 1 0.00% 56.60% N/A

In the trailing two months, NVO stock has printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a positive trajectory across the 10-week period. Admittedly, this conversion process pancakes NVO’s magnitude dynamism into a simple binary code. But the benefit is that, through past analogs, we can analyze how the market responded to the 6-4-U.

As it turns out, the aforementioned sequence has materialized 63 times since January 2019. And in 61.9% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.25%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market over the next four weeks, a push toward the $71 level could be in the cards based on past empirical trends.

What’s notable is that, as a baseline, the chance that NVO stock could rise on any given week is 56.73%. That’s a strong upward bias. However, the flashing of the 6-4-U means that the bulls may have 5.17 percentage points of favorable odds that’s potentially not being accounted for. After all, this concept of using game theory to trade options isn’t a common one.

Those interested in taking a shot may consider the 68/71 bull call spread expiring Aug. 8. This transaction involves buying the $68 call and simultaneously selling the $71 call, for a net debit paid of $148 (the most that can be lost in the trade). Should NVO stock rise through the short strike price ($71) at expiration, the maximum reward is $152, a payout of nearly 103%.