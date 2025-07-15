Semis Rally, But Bank Earnings Show Cracks

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 15, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: ~6,330 (+.04%) 10‑Yr Treasury Yield: ~4.31% (-0.03pts) Nasdaq 100 Futures: ~23,220 (+0.6%) Crude Oil (WTI): ~$68.15 (–0.2%) Dow Jones Futures: –0.1% Gold Futures: 3,363 (+0.4%) VIX: 13.7 (-2.5%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$117,118 (-2.26%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Notices and Commodities

Nvidia export approval ignites AI stocks

Nvidia is ripping higher premarket after the U.S. approved export licenses for its H20 chips to China. That’s easing fears of a full-scale chip war and triggering a broad rally in semis. Traders are leaning back into AI names with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom leading the charge.

CPI report could make or break this rally

Tuesday’s inflation print is the most important data point of the week. Wall Street’s pricing in a +0.3% monthly increase and a 2.7% annual rate. Anything hotter resets the rate cut clock—and could slam the brakes on this rally.

Big banks set the tone for earnings season

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi, and BNY Mellon all report this morning. So far, earnings look mixed—but trading income and net interest margins are holding up. These are the reports that set the tone for the next few weeks, especially with rate volatility and credit risk back in focus.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nvidia (NVDA $145.90, +5.1%)

Shares are ripping higher after the U.S. cleared exports of Nvidia’s H20 AI chips to China. This removes a major overhang on the stock and sets up a potential breakout ahead of earnings. NVDA remains the single most important name in this AI-driven market.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM $213.40, –0.3%)

JPM beat on both top and bottom lines, with strong trading and investment banking results. But cautious net interest income guidance is weighing slightly on the stock. Still a defensive leader in this environment.

Wells Fargo (WFC $55.20, –2.0%)

WFC posted solid Q2 results, but slashed its full-year net interest income outlook—a bearish surprise. The stock is pulling back on concerns about rate sensitivity and credit trends. This is a name to avoid for now.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD $142.90, +2.2%)

AMD is catching a bid alongside Nvidia, with traders rotating back into semis. The recent pullback may have been a setup—momentum could accelerate if $145 resistance clears this week.

Bitcoin (BTC $122,400, +2.2%)

Bitcoin continues its breakout run, hitting new all-time highs above $122K. Crypto is catching a macro tailwind from falling real yields and fiscal slippage. Momentum remains strong into summer ETF flows.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cintas (CTAS) – Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised Cintas to Overweight on stronger-than-expected demand trends in commercial services and improving margin visibility. The firm cited consistent pricing power and operational leverage as key drivers heading into the second half of the year.

UniFirst (UNF) – Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan

UNF was cut to Neutral as JPMorgan flagged rising labor costs and softening uniform rental demand. The downgrade reflects growing margin pressure and less favorable risk-reward compared to sector peers.

Vestis – Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan

Although not publicly traded, JPMorgan also downgraded Vestis, pointing to inconsistent renewal activity and cost headwinds. The move reinforces the bank’s more cautious view on the uniform services space broadly.

What to Watch Today

Today’s Bottom Line:

AI optimism is giving this market another boost, but the rally is fragile. Traders are front-running Tuesday’s CPI report, and any upside surprise could slam the brakes on rate cut bets—and the rally with it.

Technology leadership is keeping investors engaged, but this market needs more than just semis to sustain upside. Financials are the key sector to watch. The SPDR Financial ETF (XLF) is up about 4% over the past two weeks, but last week’s action showed clear signs of selling pressure in bank stocks. That kind of last-minute retreat suggests investors are nervous about what earnings season will reveal.

Bottom line: tech is doing the heavy lifting, but without strength from the financials, this rally may not hold.