ASML Guidance Shock: New Bearish Target Price

ASML (ASML-NL) delivered a solid second-quarter beat, but the stock dropped over 7% Wednesday after management issued a cautious outlook and warned that growth in 2026 is no longer a certainty.

The Dutch semiconductor equipment giant reported Q2 net sales of €7.7 billion ($8.95 billion), above expectations. Net profit came in at €2.29B versus the €2.04B estimate. ASML also posted €5.5B in net bookings, a key forward demand indicator, well ahead of the €4.19B expected.

However, Q3 revenue guidance of €7.4–€7.9B missed the €8.3B target, and full-year 2025 growth was narrowed to 15%, implying €32.5B in revenue at the low end of earlier guidance.

The bigger issue for investors was management’s revised outlook for 2026.

CEO Christophe Fouquet said AI customers remain strong, but growing macro and geopolitical uncertainty—especially related to U.S.-China trade tensions—makes it impossible to confirm growth expectations. CFO Roger Dassen acknowledged that tariffs were “less negative” than feared in Q2, but left open the risk of renewed headwinds.

ASML is one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor supply chain. It builds the EUV lithography machines used by foundries like TSMC and Intel to manufacture the most advanced chips in the world, many of which power today’s booming AI models.

ASML also shipped its first High NA EUV tool last quarter, a key step in the race to 2nm and beyond.

Despite its long-term strategic value, ASML’s stock action has turned sharply negative.

Shares had recently broken above their 20-month moving average, a key trendline used to distinguish bull versus bear market trends. That breakout ended a nearly 10-month bear market that began in September 2024, during which ASML lost 24% of its value before bottoming in April 2025.

Wednesday’s selloff, however, brings the stock back below that 20-month line, putting the recovery rally at risk.

The first level of technical support to watch is $750. This is home to the rising 50-day moving average. A break below this level would likely open the door to a deeper test of the 200-day moving average at $725.

That $725 zone is critical support for the bulls. A decisive break below it would not only confirm the bear trend has resumed but also trigger a broader downside target near $600.

In the short term, ASML remains vulnerable to headline risk and tariff policy shifts. But long term, the company is still a volatile foundational AI infrastructure play.