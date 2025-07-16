Banks Crush Earnings, Semis Sink on Guidance

`
What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Notices and Commodities
Earnings season is officially here, and it’s off to a strong start. Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all topped EPS estimates, while Morgan Stanley (MS) added a $20B buyback and raised its dividend.
But not all is rosy—semiconductor giant ASML (ASML) warned it may not grow in 2026 and issued downbeat guidance. The stock is trading lower despite topping Q2 estimates.
Investors are also keeping an eye on D.C. and macro developments:
ASML (ASML €865.20, -4.3%) – Beat on Q2 EPS and revenue, but weak Q3 and FY25 guidance is weighing heavily on sentiment. Management says 2026 growth is not guaranteed.
Goldman Sachs (GS $401.10, +2.7%) – Surged after crushing earnings expectations by $1.26. Strong trading revenue lifted results.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ $180.40, +1.9%) – Raised full-year guidance after topping both revenue and EPS forecasts. Investors rewarded the defensive giant.
Brighthouse Financial (BHF $46.85, +12.4%) – Shares are spiking on reports that Aquarian is preparing to acquire the insurer.
Morgan Stanley (MS $97.10, +2.1%) – Beat earnings, announced a $20B buyback, and raised its dividend. Investment banking revenue dipped 5%.
Bullish flows are returning to financials after strong reports from major banks, while semiconductors (SMH) face pressure from ASML’s warning and fresh tariff threats. Defensive sectors like healthcare (JNJ) are also seeing a bid. The next major test? This morning’s PPI report. Watch the bond market closely, any hot inflation print could reignite volatility.
