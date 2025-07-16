Banks Crush Earnings, Semis Sink on Guidance

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 16, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: ~6,330 (+.04%) 10‑Yr Treasury Yield: ~4.31% (-0.03pts) Nasdaq 100 Futures: ~23,220 (+0.6%) Crude Oil (WTI): $65.83 (–1.0%) Dow Jones Futures: –0.1% Gold Futures: 3,363 (+0.4%) VIX: 13.7 (-2.5%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$117,118 (-2.26%)

`

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariff Notices and Commodities

Earnings season is officially here, and it’s off to a strong start. Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all topped EPS estimates, while Morgan Stanley (MS) added a $20B buyback and raised its dividend.

But not all is rosy—semiconductor giant ASML (ASML) warned it may not grow in 2026 and issued downbeat guidance. The stock is trading lower despite topping Q2 estimates.

Investors are also keeping an eye on D.C. and macro developments:

PPI data at 8:30 a.m. ET could shake inflation expectations.

President Trump is expected to sign an order allowing private investments in 401(k) plans. He also said pharma tariffs are coming by August 1 , with chip tariffs on deck.

The Senate is preparing to vote on $9B in cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Treasury Secretary Bessent emphasized that the U.S. won’t rush trade deals ahead of China’s August 12 deadline.

Dallas Fed’s Logan says rate cuts are on the table only if inflation softens and labor weakens.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

ASML (ASML €865.20, -4.3%) – Beat on Q2 EPS and revenue, but weak Q3 and FY25 guidance is weighing heavily on sentiment. Management says 2026 growth is not guaranteed.

Goldman Sachs (GS $401.10, +2.7%) – Surged after crushing earnings expectations by $1.26. Strong trading revenue lifted results.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ $180.40, +1.9%) – Raised full-year guidance after topping both revenue and EPS forecasts. Investors rewarded the defensive giant.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF $46.85, +12.4%) – Shares are spiking on reports that Aquarian is preparing to acquire the insurer.

Morgan Stanley (MS $97.10, +2.1%) – Beat earnings, announced a $20B buyback, and raised its dividend. Investment banking revenue dipped 5%.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

ARM – Upgraded as AI chip tailwinds regain momentum.

Palantir (PLTR) – Another upgrade as Wall Street finally acknowledges the AI contract flow.

Downgrades

ArcelorMittal (MT) – Downgraded as global steel demand weakens.

Atlassian (TEAM) – Growth concerns cropping up in the software space.

Centene (CNC) – Medicaid outlook softening as policy risks emerge.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Analysts cautious ahead of hospital rate changes.

Phillips 66 (PSX) – Tariff risks and margin compression spark caution.

Valero (VLO) – Energy complex looking toppy after a strong run.

What to Watch Today

Bank earnings fuel the Dow: GS, BAC, MS all beat; JNJ raises guidance.

Semiconductors under pressure: ASML’s cautious tone sparks concerns.

Inflation watch: June PPI and Fed’s Beige Book will set the tone for rate expectations.

Tariff threats return: Trump’s pharma and chip tariff timeline could impact tech and healthcare stocks.

U.K. inflation came in hot: June CPI at +3.6% y/y vs. +3.4% expected, raising global rate concerns.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Bullish flows are returning to financials after strong reports from major banks, while semiconductors (SMH) face pressure from ASML’s warning and fresh tariff threats. Defensive sectors like healthcare (JNJ) are also seeing a bid. The next major test? This morning’s PPI report. Watch the bond market closely, any hot inflation print could reignite volatility.