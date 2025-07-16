Buy Alert: Archer Aviation’s 30% Trade Setup

Archer’s Breakout Is Just Starting, Here’s the Trade Setup

Archer Aviation (ACHR) just triggered one of my favorite volatility signals, and if history repeats, we could see a fast 25–30% breakout move.

In this video, I break down the Bollinger Band squeeze setup, the 50-day moving average trend, options market resistance at $13, and why the rally could mimic what we just saw with Joby Aviation ahead of its 25% rally in July.

Get the details and the math behind Archer’s bullish signal here.