Stocks

Buy Alert: Archer Aviation’s 30% Trade Setup

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar July 16, 2025

Archer’s Breakout Is Just Starting, Here’s the Trade Setup

Archer Aviation (ACHR) just triggered one of my favorite volatility signals, and if history repeats, we could see a fast 25–30% breakout move.

In this video, I break down the Bollinger Band squeeze setup, the 50-day moving average trend, options market resistance at $13, and why the rally could mimic what we just saw with Joby Aviation ahead of its 25% rally in July.

Get the details and the math behind Archer’s bullish signal here.

