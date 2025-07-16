DELL or SMCI? Which Data Center Stock Should You Buy Now?

Both Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are server and data center companies. The performance from both of these companies has been rather lackluster, considering the broader data center industry has seen explosive growth.

Dell suffers from the perception that it is a legacy laptop-maker, whereas Supermicro was set back by controversy about its financials. The latter company had to shake up its leadership and its filings were delayed for quite some time.

But now that things are close to normal, investors have piled into SMCI stock. It is up 72.4% in the past six months. DELL is up 14.7% in the same timeframe.

Why Wall Street has piled into SMCI stock

Supermicro reported disappointing Q3 FY 2025 results, with $4.6 billion revenue coming in 9.8% lower than expectations. Guidance was also reduced from “a range of $23.5 billion to $25.0 billion to a new range of $21.8 billion to $22.6 billion.”

Analysts have shrugged those metrics aside in lieu of more forward-looking metrics. The company is still targeting $40 billion in revenue in 2026, possibly due to hyperscalers ramping up their investments.

Dell has been a laggard

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which is the segment responsible for its data center-related products, grew 12% year-over-year in Q1 FY 2026. The Client Solutions Group grew 5% year-over-year.

Analysts see 9.15% revenue growth to $104.31 billion in FY 2026, followed by 6.58% growth to $111.17 billion in revenue the next fiscal year.

EPS is expected to grow by around 15% to 14%.

It’s a more mature business that is unlikely to give you quick gains.

Dell or SMCI?

Dell has significant potential with its server and networking products, but the growth hasn’t been as strong. SMCI seems set to keep delivering more gains in the coming years as revenue growth accelerates.

You’re paying around 13 times forward earnings for DELL stock and 24 times forward earnings for SMCI stock. I believe the latter bet is more worth it due to the explosive revenue growth and the potential to aggressively expand margins as demand builds up.