Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock May Be Set for Takeoff After the Dip

While red is hardly the favorite color of longtime stakeholders, it can be an attractive hue for those looking to dive into quality names at a discount. However, contrarians must approach this practice with great caution. After all, when securities tumble, they sometimes attract even more downward pressure as shareholders lose their nerve. Therefore, a bargain hunter must have a compelling reason to take the risk.

Adventurous market participants that can ride out turbulent weather may consider booking a flight with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). Last week, DAL stock popped dramatically higher after the carrier reinstated its 2025 profit outlook, according to a CNBC report. Essentially, the company expects a stronger summer travel season, thereby clashing conspicuously with Wall Street’s pessimism.

Notably, Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated in an interview that bookings have stabilized following demand erosion earlier this year. Per the head executive’s remarks, people are still taking to the air — it’s just that they’re shifting booking patterns amid broader economic challenges.

Combined with the fact that Delta delivered the goods for the three months ended June 30 — with earnings per share of $2.10 and revenue of $15.51 billion exceeding analysts’ consensus targets of $2.05 and $15.48 billion, respectively — DAL stock naturally shot higher. However, some of the buzz appears to be wearing off.

On Tuesday, DAL stock dropped more than 4%, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 8%. Still, the equity has been charting a bullish trend channel since early April, which may suggest that the dip could be temporary.

Using Statistical Analysis to Solidify a Strategy for DAL Stock

Still, analyzing patterns witnessed in the price chart can be deceiving, in large part because the assertions are non-falsifiable. To provide an empirical basis for our decision-making process, we should focus on root causes. That’s where market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions come into view.

With market breadth, we’re not concerned about the continuous scalar signal of the share price. Instead, we’re focused on the core question: at the end of the day, was the market a net buyer or net seller? By filtering for root demand, we can much more easily identify patterns — and more importantly, determine the probability of transition from one pattern to another.

Converting the price discovery of DAL stock into market breadth across 10-week intervals gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 10 70.00% 52.49% 4.20% 3-7-D 26 61.54% 52.49% 6.25% 4-6-D 46 36.96% 52.49% 2.12% 4-6-U 23 60.87% 52.49% 2.14% 5-5-D 28 71.43% 52.49% 3.02% 5-5-U 41 48.78% 52.49% 3.85% 6-4-D 16 62.50% 52.49% 2.41% 6-4-U 53 50.94% 52.49% 2.71% 7-3-D 5 80.00% 52.49% 2.13% 7-3-U 40 42.50% 52.49% 4.61% 8-2-U 18 38.89% 52.49% 1.17% 9-1-U 4 50.00% 52.49% 2.34%

In the trailing two months, DAL stock is printing a 4-6-U sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with a positive trajectory across the 10-week period. This is a relatively rare sequence, having materialized only 23 times since January 2019. It’s intriguing because while the balance of distributive sessions outweigh accumulative, the trajectory is positive.

Still, the main takeaway is that in 60.87% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.14%. Should the bulls maintain control for a third week, the expected median performance is an additional 1.23%. With DAL stock closing at $55.71, it could be on course to hit $57.60, perhaps back up to $58.

For those who want to take an aggressive but rational bet, the 55/57.50 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15 could be enticing. This transaction involves buying the $55 call and simultaneously selling the $57.50 call, for a net debit paid of $121. Should DAL stock rise through the short strike price at expiration, the maximum reward is $129, a payout of almost 107%.