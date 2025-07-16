Rigetti Breakout & Price Upgrade: Why $20 Is Next

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) jumped more than 30% in today’s session, breaking out of a tight technical coil on volume that was 10x average.

This is not random pop, it’s a breakout backed by improving fundamentals, institutional buying, and a well-defined price setup that could target a move toward $20+ in the near term.

We’ve been tracking the build-up for weeks. The stock had been trading in a tightening range just below $13 while holding above key moving averages. This is the exact kind of setup that often precedes explosive upside.

The Catalyst: 99.5% Gate Fidelity

Wednesday’s breakout was triggered by a meaningful technical milestone.

Rigetti announced it achieved 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity on its new 36-qubit system. That’s a significant improvement and places the company in more direct competition with larger players like IonQ and IBM.

This isn’t a just theoretical development.

The system is scheduled for release on August 15, with a roadmap to expand beyond 100 qubits in late 2025. This is the kind of tangible execution that the market has been waiting to see from the quantum computing industry.

Cash and Institutional Support

Rigetti is well-capitalized with $575 million in cash, no debt, and over six years of funding runway at current burn rates. That’s rare for a quantum company. It gives Rigetti the breathing room to execute without relying on dilutive raises.

Institutions are also stepping in. Vanguard, JPMorgan, and others have increased positions steadily over the past quarter. Several analysts have upgraded the stock or reiterated bullish targets in the $15–$18 range — with Alliance Global Partners calling out the technical momentum specifically in their latest report.

Note: investors may expect that Rigetti will use its higher stock price to raise additional capital for operations. Stock sales, while dilutive, are a reasonable was for companies in Rigetti’s situation to raise funds without adding debt. Keep that in mind as a potential buy the dip opportunity.

Risk and Reward

At today’s closing price, RGTI is not cheap on traditional valuation. Keep in mind the stock is a speculation name. In high-momentum tech sectors like quantum, price action leads sentiment.

The key now is follow-through. If bulls defend this breakout and confirm above $16.50, the next leg higher could materialize quickly. A failure to hold above $14 would negate the short-term momentum, but so far the volume and structure support continuation.

Rigetti’s Chart and Price Target

Shares of Rigetti are now trading back above $15 for the first time since May. In May the $15 price offered immediate resistance following a breakneck 65% rally in less than a month.

That rally followed the stock’s break back above $10, a significant psychological and round-numbered price catalyst. Shares immediately retraced to the $11 price, which is where they have found support for more than a month.

The stock’s 50-day moving average also provided support at the same $11, making this a healthy support price for the stock as investors assessed the next move for RGTI.

Today’s shot above $15 shatters through May’s highs which will act as a signal to short- and long-term traders that the stock’s momentum is set to carry shares higher.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock as an “strong buy” or “Overweight” just two weeks ago on July 2. You should expect to see more analysts taking note of Rigetti’s price activity and participation from institutional investors. That should result in upgrades or bullish initiations, which will fuel the stock’s bullish momentum.

Rigetti’s Bottom Line

Long-term the stock remains in a bullish trend that should be considered in its early stages as the quantum computing industry is clearly in the first inning of what will be a nine inning game.

Investors should expect that today’s rally will see follow through with potential for the stock to hit $20 over the next 4-6 weeks.

Seasonality and profit-taking will likely play a role in an expected short-term pullback or “healthy correction”. That scenario would find immediate support at $15 based on the previous highs from May.

A pullback to $15 should be considered a healthy “buy the dip” opportunity for investors that have been left behind on the Quantum Computing industry rally.