Toll Brothers (TOL) Has Taken a Hit but Here’s What Wall Street’s Missing

Targeting the biggest market losers can be a shrewd exercise but with an obvious danger: you must have a reasonable thesis that the security will recover. Otherwise, the publicly traded enterprise may continue falling as stakeholders begin panicking out of their positions. If a company doesn’t have a particularly compelling reason for risk exposure — such as a generous and reliable dividend — it could suffer further declines.

Those willing to take a risk may want to keep their eyes on homebuilding specialist Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). On Tuesday, TOL stock dropped nearly 5%, bringing its year-to-date loss to almost 10%. It’s a sharp contrast to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has gained over 6%. Fundamentally, the problem centers on the economy, along with uncertainties tied to President Trump’s tariffs.

Add the ongoing issues of high prices and elevated borrowing costs and the real estate market doesn’t look terribly inviting. As such, it’s not shocking that TOL stock has struggled. Still, the economy continues to march forward from the post-pandemic malaise, meaning that buyers (for both homes and securities) still exist — they’re just looking for the right price.

It’s my thesis, then, that TOL stock could be an intriguing candidate for a bounce-back. The reason is that TOL has flashed a quantitative signal. In the trailing two months, TOL has printed four accumulative (positive) weeks and six distributive (negative) weeks, with an overall positive trajectory.

This quant signal — which I’ve abbreviated as 4-6-U — has materialized only 13 times since January 2019. However, in 69.23% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.29%. Should the bulls maintain control for a second week, investor may see an additional median performance boost of 2.67%.

Using Game Logic to Decipher a Strategy for TOL Stock

At this point, you may be wondering why the flashing of the 4-6-U sequence matters. It comes down to pattern recognition and the implied transitions from one behavioral state to another, thereby leading to empirical positioning — much like strategies involved in competitive games.

While many financial analysts may claim to identify patterns in charts, these assertions are almost always non-falsifiable and represent post-hoc rationalizations. To truly identify patterns that can be peer reviewed by others, we need to focus on root causes. That’s why market breadth — or the accumulative and distributive sessions — is so important.

With this metric, we answer the core question: was the market a net buyer or net seller? Everything else is just noise. So, when we segregate the price discovery of TOL stock into discrete categorizations across 10-week intervals, we get the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 1-9-D 2 50.00% 56.30% 7.54% 2-8-D 7 71.43% 56.30% 4.92% 3-7-D 17 47.06% 56.30% 4.72% 4-6-D 38 63.16% 56.30% 2.66% 4-6-U 13 69.23% 56.30% 2.29% 5-5-D 39 46.15% 56.30% 3.09% 5-5-U 31 48.39% 56.30% 1.46% 6-4-D 14 42.86% 56.30% 5.42% 6-4-U 57 57.89% 56.30% 3.81% 7-3-U 65 60.00% 56.30% 3.62% 8-2-U 30 63.33% 56.30% 3.04% 9-1-U 8 37.50% 56.30% 3.06%

As mentioned earlier, TOL stock has printed a 4-6-U sequence, which represents the second-highest next-week odds of upside success. Yesterday, TOL closed at $113.78. If the implications of the sequence pan out, the security could hit around $116.39 in short order.

Over the next two to three weeks (assuming the bulls maintain control), TOL could rise to $119.49, perhaps push toward the psychologically significant $120 level. For those who are willing to take the risk, the 115/120 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15 looks tempting.

The above transaction involves buying the $115 call and simultaneously selling the $120 call, for a net debit paid of $230. Should TOL stock rise through the short strike price at expiration, the maximum reward is $270, a payout of over 117%.