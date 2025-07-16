Want to Own Bitcoin Without All the Risk? This Is the Mutual Fund to Buy

Bitcoin’s Promise and Strategy’s Proxy Play

Bitcoin (BTC) has captivated investors with its meteoric rise and transformative potential. Proponents argue the world’s leading cryptocurrency is a hedge against inflation, a decentralized alternative to fiat currencies, and a store of value akin to digital gold.

Bitcoin cheerleaders, like Strategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, tout Bitcoin’s future as a cornerstone of corporate treasuries, predicting it could reshape global finance. Strategy has leaned into this vision, becoming a self-described Bitcoin Treasury Company by amassing over $70 billion in Bitcoin, funded through debt and equity issuances.

This bold strategy has made MSTR stock a popular proxy for Bitcoin exposure, surging 3,400% since 2020. Investors flock to MSTR to capture Bitcoin’s upside without directly navigating crypto exchanges or wallets.

However, MSTR’s stock price remains tethered to Bitcoin’s volatility, experiencing wild swings that mirror the cryptocurrency’s dramatic fluctuations. For those seeking a safer path, there is one mutual fund that offers a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through MSTR while cushioning the downside risks of direct ownership or MSTR’s concentrated volatility.

The Safer Path to Bitcoin Exposure

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VITSX) has become a surprising vehicle for indirect Bitcoin exposure. Despite Vanguard’s vocal skepticism toward cryptocurrencies – it's called them speculative, immature assets with no inherent economic value – the firm has become Strategy’s largest shareholder, owning nearly 8% of its outstanding Class A shares, valued at approximately $9.26 billion.

This irony stems from the mechanics of index investing. Strategy’s inclusion in major indices, notably the Nasdaq-100, has forced Vanguard’s passive funds to hold MSTR shares. VITSX, with $1.4 trillion in assets, owns 5.7 million shares worth about $2.6 billion, making it the largest single holder among Vanguard’s funds.

While MSTR’s volatility, driven by Bitcoin’s price swings (like its recent climb past $123,000), impacts VITSX, the fund’s diversified portfolio of thousands of stocks significantly dilutes this risk. Owning MSTR through VITSX means Bitcoin-related fluctuations are just a small ripple in a vast ocean of market exposure, offering a buffer against the crypto’s notorious ups and downs.

The Power of Diversification in VITSX

VITSX’s broad diversification is its strength. Tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index, it holds nearly every publicly traded U.S. company, from giants like Apple (AAPL) to small-cap stocks. This expansive scope ensures that MSTR, despite its 850% surge over two years, remains a minor component.

For investors wary of Bitcoin’s volatility but intrigued by its potential, VITSX provides a backdoor to Strategy’s Bitcoin bet without the stomach-churning swings of direct crypto ownership or concentrated MSTR holdings.

Vanguard’s principled stance against crypto doesn’t change the math: its index funds must hold what the market dictates, and Strategy’s index inclusion has made it unavoidable.

Alternative Funds for Targeted Exposure

For investors who don’t want exposure to the entire market, two other Vanguard funds offer alternative paths to MSTR: the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund (VIEIX) and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG).

VIEIX, with $91 billion in assets, focuses on small- and mid-cap stocks, holding 3 million MSTR shares. Its narrower focus excludes large-cap giants, concentrating on companies like Strategy, which can amplify exposure to MSTR’s Bitcoin-driven growth.

This makes VIEIX a compelling choice for investors comfortable with slightly higher risk for potentially greater returns from mid-cap momentum.

VUG, a growth-oriented ETF, targets high-growth large-cap stocks, including MSTR due to its Nasdaq-100 inclusion. With a tilt toward companies with strong price appreciation, VUG suits investors willing to accept more volatility for exposure to growth drivers like Strategy.

Both funds, while less diversified than VITSX, still minimize MSTR’s volatility compared to direct ownership, offering targeted ways to tap into Bitcoin’s proxy.

Crypto’s Creep into Traditional Finance

Even Vanguard’s actively managed funds, like Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares (VSEQX) and Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO), hold small MSTR positions, driven by quantitative models rather than conviction in crypto.

This underscores how deeply Strategy has embedded itself in traditional finance, even among crypto skeptics. Michael Saylor views Vanguard’s stake as a sign of growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset, a sentiment echoed by analysts noting crypto’s infiltration into passive portfolios.

The Bottom Line

VITSX offers a low-risk way to gain Bitcoin exposure through Strategy’s MSTR stock, making it the safer crypto bet. Its broad diversification tempers Bitcoin’s volatility, making it ideal for cautious investors.

For those seeking more targeted exposure, VIEIX and VUG provide higher-risk, higher-reward options. Vanguard’s unintended MSTR ownership, driven by index mechanics, delivers a backdoor to Bitcoin’s potential without the full sting of its risks.