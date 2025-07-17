Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 17, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: ~6,330 (+.04%) 10‑Yr Treasury Yield: ~4.31% (-0.03pts) Nasdaq 100 Futures: ~23,220 (+0.6%) Crude Oil (WTI): $65.83 (–1.0%) Dow Jones Futures: –0.1% Gold Futures: 3,363 (+0.4%) VIX: 13.7 (-2.5%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$117,118 (-2.26%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings, Firings and Tariffs

Stocks are holding steady ahead of this morning’s retail sales and jobless claims data drop at 8:30 ET. The June PPI report came in flat yesterday, keeping inflation fears in check. But any surprise in today’s consumer data could quickly shift sentiment.

Wednesday’s wild intraday rumor about President Trump firing Fed Chair Powell was quickly walked back, but not before causing a market whipsaw. For now, Fed uncertainty remains an undercurrent.

Tariff risk remains alive: Bloomberg reports Trump is considering 10–15% tariffs on 150+ countries, mainly smaller trade partners. Meanwhile, the EU is preparing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and services after last weekend’s 30% EU import tariff announcement.

What to Watch Today:

8:30 AM ET – June Retail Sales

Market expects a modest rebound after last month’s –0.9% miss. A strong number could kill rate-cut hopes.

8:30 AM ET – Weekly Jobless Claims

Watch for any labor cracks—claims have been inching higher in recent weeks.

Earnings Reports:

Netflix (NFLX) – Reports after the bell. Options market pricing in a 9–10% move. Will ad-tier growth show up?

– Reports after the bell. Options market pricing in a 9–10% move. Will ad-tier growth show up? Abbott Labs (ABT) – Already reacted negatively to weak guidance.

– Already reacted negatively to weak guidance. GE Aerospace (GE) – A quiet industrial breakout?

– A quiet industrial breakout? PepsiCo (PEP) – Solidified its consumer staple role. Watch for follow-through.

Tariff Watch:

Trump’s 10–15% tariff list expected to be finalized by August 1.

EU retaliation list now includes U.S. services.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Abbott Labs (ABT $125.18, –5.0%) – Beat Q2 earnings but issued weak Q3 guidance. Market not impressed.

GE Aerospace (GE $269.65, +1.3%) – Strong Q2 beat and raised full-year guidance. Aerospace strength continues.

Taiwan Semi (TSMC $245.50, +3.3%) – Crushed earnings, raised Q3 revs. Another tailwind for chip stocks.

PepsiCo (PEP $138.01, +2.0%) – Beat Q2 and got a Barclays upgrade. Solid consumer staples play.

United Airlines (UAL $87.25, –1.4%) – Beat EPS, but revenue came in light. Travel stocks still in the turbulence zone.

US Bancorp (USB $43.88, –3.9%) – Beat earnings, raised guidance... yet still sold off. Profit-taking or credit fears?

Sarepta (SRPT $23.99, +30.5%) – Announced restructuring and new leadership. Huge speculative pop.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

ARM – Upgraded as AI chip tailwinds regain momentum.

– Upgraded as AI chip tailwinds regain momentum. Palantir (PLTR) – Another upgrade as Wall Street finally acknowledges the AI contract flow.

Downgrades

ArcelorMittal (MT) – Downgraded as global steel demand weakens.

– Downgraded as global steel demand weakens. Atlassian (TEAM) – Growth concerns cropping up in the software space.

– Growth concerns cropping up in the software space. Centene (CNC) – Medicaid outlook softening as policy risks emerge.

– Medicaid outlook softening as policy risks emerge. HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Analysts cautious ahead of hospital rate changes.

– Analysts cautious ahead of hospital rate changes. Phillips 66 (PSX) – Tariff risks and margin compression spark caution.

– Tariff risks and margin compression spark caution. Valero (VLO) – Energy complex looking toppy after a strong run.

Today’s Bottom Line:

We’re starting to see signs of a weakening foundation underneath the market’s surface.

Market breadth is deteriorating —the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 50-day moving average (Chart below) has been falling steadily over the last week. That tells us rotation is masking internal weakness.

—the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 50-day moving average (Chart below) has been falling steadily over the last week. That tells us rotation is masking internal weakness. All it takes is a catalyst —when breadth thins out like this, the market becomes fragile. One shock—whether it’s a hot retail sales print, a Fed misstep, or a trade war escalation—can trigger a sharp 5–10% drop.

—when breadth thins out like this, the market becomes fragile. One shock—whether it’s a hot retail sales print, a Fed misstep, or a trade war escalation—can trigger a sharp 5–10% drop. Speculative names are flashing late-stage signals—stocks like Joby Aviation, Rigetti Computing, and BigBear.ai have all surged recently. Moves like these often represent the final burst of speculative excess before a healthy pullback.

The signals are adding up. A correction isn’t here yet—but it’s coming. It’s just a matter of time.