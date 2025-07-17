`
What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings, Firings and Tariffs
Stocks are holding steady ahead of this morning’s retail sales and jobless claims data drop at 8:30 ET. The June PPI report came in flat yesterday, keeping inflation fears in check. But any surprise in today’s consumer data could quickly shift sentiment.
Wednesday’s wild intraday rumor about President Trump firing Fed Chair Powell was quickly walked back, but not before causing a market whipsaw. For now, Fed uncertainty remains an undercurrent.
Tariff risk remains alive: Bloomberg reports Trump is considering 10–15% tariffs on 150+ countries, mainly smaller trade partners. Meanwhile, the EU is preparing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and services after last weekend’s 30% EU import tariff announcement.
8:30 AM ET – June Retail Sales
Market expects a modest rebound after last month’s –0.9% miss. A strong number could kill rate-cut hopes.
8:30 AM ET – Weekly Jobless Claims
Watch for any labor cracks—claims have been inching higher in recent weeks.
Earnings Reports:
Tariff Watch:
Abbott Labs (ABT $125.18, –5.0%) – Beat Q2 earnings but issued weak Q3 guidance. Market not impressed.
GE Aerospace (GE $269.65, +1.3%) – Strong Q2 beat and raised full-year guidance. Aerospace strength continues.
Taiwan Semi (TSMC $245.50, +3.3%) – Crushed earnings, raised Q3 revs. Another tailwind for chip stocks.
PepsiCo (PEP $138.01, +2.0%) – Beat Q2 and got a Barclays upgrade. Solid consumer staples play.
United Airlines (UAL $87.25, –1.4%) – Beat EPS, but revenue came in light. Travel stocks still in the turbulence zone.
US Bancorp (USB $43.88, –3.9%) – Beat earnings, raised guidance... yet still sold off. Profit-taking or credit fears?
Sarepta (SRPT $23.99, +30.5%) – Announced restructuring and new leadership. Huge speculative pop.
We’re starting to see signs of a weakening foundation underneath the market’s surface.
The signals are adding up. A correction isn’t here yet—but it’s coming. It’s just a matter of time.
