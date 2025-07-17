Is It Too Late to Buy JOBY Stock After Its Explosive Rally?

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has delivered explosive growth over the past few months due to a cascade of milestones. The stock is up 20% since this Wednesday after the company announced that it will double the footprint of its Marina, California factory to 435,000 square feet. This will push annual output to 24 aircraft when the site reaches full rate in 2026.

Simultaneously, Joby revealed that its sixth aircraft completed its maiden flight and received FAA airworthiness certification within a week of roll-out.

Toyota engineers are now deeply integrated on its factory floor as its $500 million investment last year starts bearing fruit.

The root cause of this rally is President Donald Trump signing an executive order in early June that included the creation of an air taxi testing program. He also signed an executive order to fast-track drones.

Too late to buy JOBY stock?

Joby is now the biggest flying car company by market capitalization and could go up even more as more investors on Wall Street rush in to grab a slice before flying cars become a reality. The company completed a test flight in Dubai, and orders are expected to ramp up significantly.

$2 million in revenue is expected for all of 2025, followed by $60.31 million in revenue in 2026 and further exponential gains. Profitability is expected in 2029 with revenue of around $1.5 billion.

Trailing twelve-month net loss is at $596 million vs. $813 million in cash. However, maintaining the current trajectory will allow the company to sustain losses by raising cash without denting the stock price significantly.

I’d buy before the next headline sends it above $20, though this only belongs in your portfolio if you believe the market will remain bullish.